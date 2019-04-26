Dinesh Karthik Optimistic Despite KKR's Sixth Straight Defeat In IPL 2019

After being handed their sixth successive defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on their home turf, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik is still optimistic, stating that he still has belief in his team, that they come good in the right time. KKR, after being made to bat first by the RR, scored 175 for the loss of 6 wickets, which the Rajasthan Royals managed to chase with just four balls to spare.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Karthik stated that "We are trying to make the right changes, we are trying to build the right combinations, and we're trying to come to every game believing that we can win a game.

"We are trying to keep everyone in a good space, and making sure that the dressing room is good, and they all trust in their leader, and it's my job to lead from the front, but sometimes results don't go your way, so it's always a tough thing to mend, but the fact is that we are trying hard as a team."

"I have belief in my boys, and we'll come strong every game."

Coming in after Nitish Rana's dismissal in the eighth over, Dinesh Karthik led from the front as his teammates failed to stick with him, scoring 97 not out off 50 balls at a strike rate of 194. This innings was the Kolkata captain's highest in the IPL.

With Rajasthan being at 98-5 in the 12th over, the odds of winning the game were certainly in KKR's favour. However, they were undone by their bowlers failing to hit their marks at regular intervals and a brilliant knock from 17-year old Riyan Parag, who scored 47 off 31 balls, along with a handy 27 off 12 balls from Jofra Archer, who scored the winnings six off Prasidh Krishna in the final over.

With this win, the Royals have lifted themselves up from the bottom of the IPL table.