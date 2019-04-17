 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Brett Lee Names Two Young Indian Pacers Who Have Impressed Him Most In IPL 2019

Updated: 17 April 2019 19:00 IST

Brett Lee named Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini as the best Indian fast bowlers of IPL 2019, apart from calling Jasprit Bumrah a "class act".

Brett Lee Names Two Young Indian Pacers Who Have Impressed Him Most In IPL 2019
Prasidh Krishna has been the strike fast bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders this season © BCCI/IPL

Brett Lee has identified Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini as the two breakthrough Indian fast bowlers of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Speaking in Mumbai on Wednesday on which Indian pacers have impressed him the most this year, Lee said, “Prasidh Krishna - he has been bowling at 145 kmph or thereabouts in this IPL. Then Navdeep Saini - he is another promising fast bowler coming through. I think India is in pretty good hands at the moment.”

Lee also called Jasprit Bumrah “a class act”, saying that it is a positive sign for Indian cricket that young pacers who can bowl at 145 kmph bowling speeds are coming through the ranks.

“The pleasing thing about the current Indian fast bowlers is that they have got good pace. Finally we have seen some Indian bowlers touching that 145k barrier. This should be exciting for Indian cricket,” Lee said.

Prasidh has only bagged two wickets so far in the ongoing IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, but Lee said he was impressed with his and Saini's pace. Saini has grabbed four wickets representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prasidh has been KKR's strike fast bowler this season. He was who skipper Dinesh Karthik turned to in the Super Over decider against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Saini has also been RCB skipper Virat Kohli's go-to fast bowler this season. He has been named as one of the four pacers who will assist the Indian team in their World Cup preparation as net bowlers in England and Wales.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Jasprit Bumrah Brett Lee Navdeep Saini Prasidh Krishna IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lee called Bumrah a "class act" and said India have genuine quicks now
  • Prasidh Krishna has taken two wickets for KKR this season
  • Navdeep Saini has been named as stand-by for the World Cup squad
Related Articles
Watch: Brett Lee Bowls Bouncer At Brian Lara In Gully Cricket Clash
Watch: Brett Lee Bowls Bouncer At Brian Lara In Gully Cricket Clash
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee And Jonty Rhodes Bond Over Indian Sweets. Watch Video
Watch: Mark Waugh
Watch: Mark Waugh's On-Air Blooper Leaves Brett Lee In Splits
Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Key For India In Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Key For India In Virat Kohli's Absence, Says Brett Lee
Watch: Revenge On His Mind, Brett Lee Takes On Sachin Tendulkar On A Go-Kart Track
Watch: Revenge On His Mind, Brett Lee Takes On Sachin Tendulkar On A Go-Kart Track
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.