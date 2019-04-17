Brett Lee has identified Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini as the two breakthrough Indian fast bowlers of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season . Speaking in Mumbai on Wednesday on which Indian pacers have impressed him the most this year, Lee said, “Prasidh Krishna - he has been bowling at 145 kmph or thereabouts in this IPL. Then Navdeep Saini - he is another promising fast bowler coming through. I think India is in pretty good hands at the moment.”

Lee also called Jasprit Bumrah “a class act”, saying that it is a positive sign for Indian cricket that young pacers who can bowl at 145 kmph bowling speeds are coming through the ranks.

“The pleasing thing about the current Indian fast bowlers is that they have got good pace. Finally we have seen some Indian bowlers touching that 145k barrier. This should be exciting for Indian cricket,” Lee said.

Prasidh has only bagged two wickets so far in the ongoing IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, but Lee said he was impressed with his and Saini's pace. Saini has grabbed four wickets representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prasidh has been KKR's strike fast bowler this season. He was who skipper Dinesh Karthik turned to in the Super Over decider against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Saini has also been RCB skipper Virat Kohli's go-to fast bowler this season. He has been named as one of the four pacers who will assist the Indian team in their World Cup preparation as net bowlers in England and Wales.

(With PTI inputs)