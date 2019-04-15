 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

BCCI Names Four Fast Bowlers To Assist Team India For World Cup Preparation

Updated: 15 April 2019 23:45 IST

Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar have impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Khaleel Ahmed displayed his potential on international circuit. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named four fast bowlers to assist Team India in their preparation for World Cup 2019. The list released by the cricket board on their official website includes Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar. The impressive bunch of young pacers Saini, Khaleel and Chahar have displayed their potential for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Avesh featured in only a solitary match in the ongoing season of the lucrative season.

The core 15-member squad, led by Virat Kohli, saw veteran Dinesh Karthik pipping young turk Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicket-keeper's slot.

The 33-year-old Karthik got the nod ahead of the 21-year-old Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The second wicketkeeper comes into play only if Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches," Prasad said while announcing the squad here. The side, expectedly led by Virat kohli, comprises five specialist batsmen, two wicket-keepers, three fast bowlers, three all-rounders and two specialist spinners.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar made it for his "three-dimensional" qualities.

India, touted as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, will get their campaign underway on June 5 against South Africa, who are expected to announce their squad on April 18.

India will later face defending champions Australia on June 6, followed by heavyweights New Zealand on June 13. The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 16.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Khaleel Ahmed Navdeep Saini World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar have impressed in IPL 2019
  • Avesh featured in only a solitary match in the ongoing season
  • Dinesh Karthik pipped young turk Rishabh Pant as second wicket-keeper
