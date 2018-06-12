Navdeep Saini Gets India Call Up, Gautam Gambhir Slams Former Cricketers

Delhi medium pacer Navdeep Saini on Monday earned a call-up to India side as replacement for senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who according to a BCCI statement has failed to clear the fitness test. Day after Navdeep got the selection call for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, his senior Delhi teammate Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former cricketers and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) members Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan. "My 'condolences' to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on the selection of 'outsider' Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI," Gambhir wrote on his Twitter handle.

My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2018

Gambhir's tweet came after the India veteran cricketers Bedi and Chauhan had opposed Saini's selection in the Delhi Ranji team as the bowler hails from Haryana, not Delhi.

After Saini's selection, Gambhir, in his tweet, used the word 'outsider' while hitting out at Bedi and Chauhan.

"The all-India senior selection committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Mohd. Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA," the BCCI said in a press release.

Saini impressed in the 2017-18 Ranji season by picking up 34 wickets in eight games.

Saini has played 31 first-class matches so far and picked up 96 wickets, including five-wicket hauls twice.