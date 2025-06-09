A spectacularly unique piece of fielding took place in the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025 tournament. Wicket-keeper Suraj Shinde was at the heart of the sensational run out, playing for Puneri Bappa against Raigad Royals. Shinde's throw had initially dislodged the bails at the striker's end, but the batter was already home. But in an incredible twist, the ball ricocheted off the stumps at one end and went on to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. This meant that the non-striker, who was outside his crease, was run out!

The incident happened in the very first over of the second innings of the match, with Raigad Royals having been set a target of 203 by Puneri Bappa. On the fifth ball of the over, striker Siddhesh Veer had nudged the ball towards the on-side, and tried to sneak a quick single. However, wicket-keeper Suraj Shinde made a quick throw from behind the stumps after collecting the ball.

Fortunately for Veer, he was back to his crease on time. However, misfortune struck his opening partner Harsh Mogaveera, who got run out as the ball smashed onto the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Watch: Bizarre run-out occurs as wicket-keeper dislodges stumps on both ends

It resulted in Shinde looking like a hero, having inflicted one of the most unique run out moments you can find in cricket.

Shinde had previously smashed 40 runs off just 12 balls in that match, and the run out capped off a superb evening for him, as Puneri Bappa ended up winning by 99 runs.

A similar run out, however, has occurred before.

In 2022, West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell got run out at the non-striker's end after falling short while trying to take a single, as the ball hit the stumps on both ends after a throw from the slip cordon by Sri Lankan Thisara Perera. This incident had occurred in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).