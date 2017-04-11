 
Sanju Samson Hammers 1st Century of IPL 2017

Updated: 11 April 2017 22:16 IST

Sanju Samson scored the first century of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson scored the 1st century of the 2017 edition of IPL. © BCCI

Sanju Samson was in his elements on Tuesday when he scored the first century of the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune. The 22-year-old hammered a brilliant 102 runs off 63 balls for the Delhi Daredevils which eventually helped them reach 205/4 against Rising Pune Supergiant at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. This is also the right-handed batsman's maiden century in the Twenty20 format and his innings included eight beautiful boundaries and five huge sixes. The 22-year-old also has five half-centuries in the IPL.

Samson came in to bat when the Daredevils had lost their opening wicket on the seventh delivery of their innings. Opener Aditya Tare got out for a duck when the Kerala youngster walked on to the pitch.

Thereon, Samson not just held the innings together but also kept accelerating and pushing the run rate for the visiting team.

 

 

 

 

It was on the first ball of the 19th over when Samson lofted the ball which zoomed into the blackboards to bring up his century.

The 22-year-old had done his job and tried to play a rash shot off Adam Zampa when he was bowled on the next delivery.

 

 

 

 

Samson's previous highest Twenty20 score was 87 which he had brought up against Jharkhand in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Tuesday's knock was also his longest T20 innings.







Sanson's century also helped the Delhi-based team go beyond the 200-run mark. This was the Daredevils' first 200-plus total since April 2012. In all, Daredevils have only posted three 200-plus totals.

Topics : Sanju Samson Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson scored the first century of IPL 2017
  • He plays for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL
  • This is the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League
