IPL Highlights, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Rising Pune Supergiant lost to the Delhi Daredevils at home on Tuesday evening. © AFP
Some brilliant performances from Delhi Daredevils players helped them beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday evening. Sanju Samson hammered the first century of the 10th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 league after which Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan and leg spinner Amit Mishra picked up three wickets each to hand the home team a big loss. Pat Cummins also picked up two wickets. Supergiant opener Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer for the home team with 20. (Scorecard)
IPL Live Score: RPS vs DD
That is it for today. Pune had a forgettable outing and they would want to put it behind themselves as soon as possible. Delhi, on the other side, would be pleased with their effort. Anyways the action now shifts to Wankhede where Mumbai host the reigning champions Hyderabad tomorrow. The action begins at 2000 local and 1430 GMT. Do join us then. Cheers!
Sanju Samson (Man of the Match) expresses happiness at his big knock and importantly being part of a win. Dedicates his contribution to Rahul Dravid and the rest of the team management. Feels that the team atmosphere is fantastic. Accepts that he has been wasting starts a lot in recent years and is happy at having made it big today. Praises Chris Morris' big-hitting and also adds that Rishabh Pant is another clean striker. Ends by saying that he enjoyed the outing today.
Delhi captain, Zaheer Khan says it was a perfect win and much needed. Thinks that this side contains a lot of potential and it is necessary to back that. Praises Samson for playing a quality innings and mentions Morris' cameo too. Says that too much of bowling options is a good headache and that they have the likes of Rabada, Shami and Jayant Yadav warming the bench. Jokes that he has strong muscle memory (for performing well today). Also credits the physios for helping him out constantly. Admits that they consciously tried to be very good on the field since they are a young side. Ends by saying that they did a lot of things right in the first match too but says that they are happy to register a win here because it creates self belief.
Pune captain, Ajinkya Rahane says that 180-190 would have been a good total but Sanju Samson batted really well. Thinks that Morris' cameo was very good and that hand them the momentum. Opines that Zaheer Khan and Amit Mishra bowled very well. Mentions that they couldn't build partnerships and that is what they needed. Conveys that in T20 cricket one over with the bat or ball can change things. Ends by saying that one has to learn from the mistakes and move on.
A crushing win for Delhi. Firstly, Sanju Samson's blistering ton and a whirlwind cameo from Chris Morris propelled the visitors to a marauding total of 205. In reply, the Pune chase never took off as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Eventually, they fell way short and endured a pounding defeat. Zaheer Khan and Amit Mishra took a 3-fer apiece to do bulk of the damage as the hosts were blown away. Concerns for Pune, especially their bowling but the batsmen also looked out of sorts without regular skipper Steve Smith. As for Delhi, they have opened their account in style.
W
Pat Cummins to Ashok Dinda
OUT! DELHI HAVE WON THE MATCH BY 97 RUNS. Cummins bowls this on a length and keeps it slow and outside off, Dinda is deceived by the slowness of the ball and pushes it unintentionally towards covers. Amit Mishra dives to his left and takes a stunner by his standards. That is it for Pune.
Pat Cummins is back.
0
Amit Mishra to Imran Tahir
Pitches this on leg and brings it in, Tahir defends it off the back foot.
0
Amit Mishra to Imran Tahir
Bowls this fuller and quicker, Tahir defends it well.
1
Amit Mishra to Ashok Dinda
Flighted delivery, outside off, Dinda looks to slog but it drags it to long on for a run.