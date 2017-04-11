IPL Highlights, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Some brilliant performances from Delhi Daredevils players helped them beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday evening. Sanju Samson hammered the first century of the 10th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 league after which Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan and leg spinner Amit Mishra picked up three wickets each to hand the home team a big loss. Pat Cummins also picked up two wickets. Supergiant opener Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer for the home team with 20. (Scorecard)