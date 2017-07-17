 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

After Title And Event Rights, Indian Premier League Media Rights Up For Grabs

Updated: 17 July 2017 19:45 IST

The BCCI will release the Invitation to Tender for the IPL media rights on July 21.

After Title And Event Rights, Indian Premier League Media Rights Up For Grabs
The IPL media rights on offer will be for a five-year period. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights on July 21 while the last date for bid submission will be August 28. The media rights on offer will be for a five-year period, like it was the case with the title and event rights that went to Vivo and IMF, respectively, for a handsome amount.

"The IPL Governing Council at its meeting held on July 11, 2017 evaluated the IPL Media Rights ITT and reconfirmed that the existing BCCI tender process is the best approach, both in terms of absolute transparency and a free and fair price discovery, for the IPL Media Rights," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary in a statement.

"The entities that had purchased the tender documents of the IPL Media Rights, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 25, 2016, will be provided the tender documents of present IPL Media Rights on its release without any additional cost/charges," the statement read further.

The last date for seeking clarification on the ITT for media rights is August 5 and the last date for purchasing the tender document is August 28.

Topics : Indian Premier League 2017 Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Invitation to Tender for IPL media rights will release on July 21
  • Last date for bid submission will be August 28
  • Media rights on offer will be for a five-year period
Related Articles
Notice Issued To Gujarat Lions Over Unpaid Entertainment Tax
Notice Issued To Gujarat Lions Over Unpaid Entertainment Tax
Harbhajan Singh Says He Should Have Been Picked To Play IPL 2017 Final
Harbhajan Singh Says He Should Have Been Picked To Play IPL 2017 Final
Rohit Sharma Went Through 'The Hardest Six Months Of His Life', Reveals Wife Ritika
Rohit Sharma Went Through 'The Hardest Six Months Of His Life', Reveals Wife Ritika
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.