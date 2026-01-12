The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday indicated that it is unlikely to accept Bangladesh's demand for a change of venue for its T20 World Cup matches in India after an assessment report of the country's security concerns placed the threat perception at "low". As per ICC sources, the world body's risk assessment report does not flag any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team if it participates in the tournament starting February 7. It also contradicts claims made by Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul that Mustafizur Rahman's inclusion in the team would contribute to the overall threat. Bangladesh are due to play four league stage matches in India.

"It is important to clarify that the ICC's independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events," the source said.

According to the source, the assessment did not identify any direct threat even to the Bangladesh officials at any venue in India.

"Based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh's scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures," the source added.

This follows public comments by Nazrul in Dhaka in which he suggested that the ICC report had flagged a threat to Mustafizur, whose omission from the IPL on BCCI's directions owing to unspecified "developments all around" prompted the pullout threat from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB later issued a clarification, effectively backpedaling on the assertions made by Nazrul on Monday.

"The correspondence cited today by the Advisor for the Ministry of Youth & Sports was in reference to an internal communication between the BCB and the ICC's Security Department related to threat assessments for the Bangladesh team ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"This does not constitute a formal response from the ICC to the BCB's request for the relocation of Bangladesh's matches outside India," the BCB said in a statement.

The BCB, however, reiterated that it has requested relocation of Bangladesh's matches outside India "in the interest of the team's security" and that it is still awaiting an official response from the ICC on this matter.

However, the ICC source maintained that the existing schedule is unlikely to be tinkered with.

"The ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events," the source said.

The ICC also reiterated that its security planning is an ongoing process.

"Participating members, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, are being consulted as part of this process, and the ICC remains open to constructive dialogue and feedback to further strengthen arrangements where appropriate," the source added.

Following Mustafizur's removal from the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, an irate Bangladesh government had banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country.

However, former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto cautioned against a hard-line approach on the matter with the former saying that decisions taken today would have repercussions 10 years down the line.

Shanto has voiced the psychological stress that the players are feeling at the prospect of missing a World Cup.

However, Nazrul has taken an unyielding position, repeatedly stating that Bangladesh will not budge from its demand.

