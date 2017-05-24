Rohit Sharma Went Through 'The Hardest Six Months Of His Life', Reveals Wife Ritika

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is a proud captain after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 title for Mumbai Indians (MI). He proved to be a calm and matured captain who led from the front and played a pivotal role in taking the team through. MI, coming back from a loss in Qualifier 1, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) convincingly in Qualifier 2 to enter the final and beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the summit clash by 1 run to take home the IPL 2017 trophy.

The MI skipper came into the tournament after four month injury break and was out of action since November 2016.

Sharma, who last played for India in October 2016, missed the Test and ODI series against England, the one-off Test against Bangladesh and could not play in the first two Tests against Australia due to the injury that forced him to travel to London for his treatment.

He hurt himself while batting against New Zealand in Vizag, where he injured his quadriceps while diving into the crease.

His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, took to Instagram after MI's win and posted a long message with their picture with the winning trophy.

"It's not just because you captained your team to yet another IPL title but the fact that I've seen you go through possibly the hardest 6 months of your life and come out stronger, faster and more determined than ever. You're the strongest person I know and I am so so so proud of you. Congratulations to you and all your boys on bringing the cup back home @rohitsharma45," she wrote.

Sharma will take part in the Champions Trophy and is most likely to open the innings for India for the 8-nation tournament in England and Wales from June 1.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston.