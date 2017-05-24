 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Went Through 'The Hardest Six Months Of His Life', Reveals Wife Ritika

Updated: 24 May 2017 12:07 IST

A severe injury had kept the batsman out of action for a long time.

Rohit Sharma Went Through 'The Hardest Six Months Of His Life', Reveals Wife Ritika
Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to IPL 2017 trophy © BCCI

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is a proud captain after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 title for Mumbai Indians (MI). He proved to be a calm and matured captain who led from the front and played a pivotal role in taking the team through. MI, coming back from a loss in Qualifier 1, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) convincingly in Qualifier 2 to enter the final and beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the summit clash by 1 run to take home the IPL 2017 trophy.

The MI skipper came into the tournament after four month injury break and was out of action since November 2016.

Sharma, who last played for India in October 2016, missed the Test and ODI series against England, the one-off Test against Bangladesh and could not play in the first two Tests against Australia due to the injury that forced him to travel to London for his treatment.

He hurt himself while batting against New Zealand in Vizag, where he injured his quadriceps while diving into the crease.

His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, took to Instagram after MI's win and posted a long message with their picture with the winning trophy.

"It's not just because you captained your team to yet another IPL title but the fact that I've seen you go through possibly the hardest 6 months of your life and come out stronger, faster and more determined than ever. You're the strongest person I know and I am so so so proud of you. Congratulations to you and all your boys on bringing the cup back home @rohitsharma45," she wrote.

Sharma will take part in the Champions Trophy and is most likely to open the innings for India for the 8-nation tournament in England and Wales from June 1.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Rohit Sharma Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh is proud Of husband's achievements
  • Rohit is the strongest person I know, says Ritika Sajdeh
  • He led Mumbai Indians to their third IPL 2017 title
Related Articles
After Mumbai's Third IPL Win, Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Captaincy Battle Erupts
After Mumbai's Third IPL Win, Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Captaincy Battle Erupts
Batting At No 4 In IPL Won't Cause Problems During Champions Trophy, Says Rohit Sharma
Batting At No 4 In IPL Won't Cause Problems During Champions Trophy, Says Rohit Sharma
Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The 'Lucky Charm' Behind Mumbai Indians IPL 2017 Triumph
Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The 'Lucky Charm' Behind Mumbai Indians IPL 2017 Triumph
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.