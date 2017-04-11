IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs DD: Pune Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Delhi

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS will be hosting DD in Pune on Tuesday.

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) began in great fashion, with a last-over win over Mumbai Indians while Delhi Daredevils (DD) went down rather dismally to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DD had RCB restricted to 157 off their 20 overs but then made a hash of the moderate target to end up at 142/9. Needless to say, they have to get their act together and their next opportunity comes against Steve Smith's side, which looked unstoppable in the first match but mortal thereafter. (Live scorecard)

Live cricket action, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils straight from Pune, India

19:37 IST: Delhi Daredevils warming up before the match against Pune Supergiant.

19:35 IST: Pune Supergiant gear up for the contest against Delhi Daredevils.

19:33 IST: Rising Pune Supergiant have won both their matches against Delhi Daredevils last year.

19:31 IST: Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of Rising Pune Supergiant. Steve Smith misses out due to a bad stomach.

19:30 IST: Toss time: Rising Pune Supergiant have won the toss and have elected to field first.

19:27 IST: Just like the last couple of seasons, Delhi have not quite got off to a start they would have expected.

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Daredevils

RPS lost their next game to Kings XI Punjab by six wickets.

Having lost their last games in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, both the teams will be looking to win the game that will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.