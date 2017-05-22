 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Final: MI Pull Off Incredible One-Run Win Over RPS To Emerge Champions

Updated: 22 May 2017 00:38 IST

Mumbai Indians fought back with an incredible one-run win to stop Rising Pune Supergiant and win IPL 10.

IPL 2017, Final: MI Pull Off Incredible One-Run Win Over RPS To Emerge Champions
Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the IPL title. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off an incredible fightback to register a sensational win and lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 crown with an absolutely unbelievable one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. RPS were desperately unlucky when they lost skipper Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary in the last over by Mitchell Johnson as they finished at 128/6.

MI had Krunal Pandya to thank for even being in the fight as he scored 47 precious runs in a poor batting display. Thereafter, the MI fast bowlers Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga showed incredible control to wrest an improbable win to give MI their first win over RPS in IPL 10 and their third IPL title overall.

Smith finished with 51 and Ajinkya Rahane got 44. The rest of the batting couldn't get past Johnson (3/26), Bumrah (2/25) and Malinga.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma ended with a fine spell of four overs for just 18 runs.

The slide began when RPS decided to send Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the in-form Tiwary. Dhoni hasn't been in the best form of his life and while he tried to keep the run-rate going, he wasn't rapid enough.

Smith was left to try and accelerate the run-rate and things didn't get any better when Dhoni edged the impressive Bumrah to Parthiv Patel.

Earlier, the Mumbai innings got off to the worst possible start, with Jaydev Unadkat removing both Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons in double-quick time.

MI just could not get off the ground thereafter with Smith running Ambati Rayudu out while none of the batsmen could really get after Washington Sundar of Shardul Thakur.

It wasn't till Krunal Pandya adopted long-handle tactics that MI got anything to bowl at, since none of the other batsmen really had an answer to the RPS plans.

His 47 was just the thing that MI needed, though the sum total was still way less than what MI and Rohit Sharma would have hoped for.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rohit Sharma Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steven Peter Devereux Smith Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians won the title for the third time
  • They beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
  • The final was played in Hyderabad
Related Articles
Jonty Rhodes Receives Special Gift Ahead Of RPS vs MI IPL 2017 Final
Jonty Rhodes Receives Special Gift Ahead Of RPS vs MI IPL 2017 Final
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Highlights, RPS vs MI: Mumbai Beat Pune By 1 Run To Clinch Third Title
IPL Highlights, RPS vs MI: Mumbai Beat Pune By 1 Run To Clinch Third Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.