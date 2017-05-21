 
IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs MI: Mumbai Aim For Record Third Title Against Nemesis Pune

Updated: 21 May 2017 17:39 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs MI: Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final.

IPL Live Cricket Score: RPS take on MI in the final of the tenth edition © BCCI

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday. Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake. Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the IPL final between RPS and MI straight from Hyderabad

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final. Some of the MI stars, like skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have a fair idea of how to win a mega final as they have been a part of the victorious 2013 and 2015 sides while Pune skipper Steve Smith will be banking on Dhoni's experience with an aim to emulate Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, David Warner -- the Aussies who have lifted the silverware.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs Steven Peter Devereux Smith Rohit Sharma Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

