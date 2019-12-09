Shivam Dube repaid the faith shown in him by captain Virat Kohli after he gave up his batting position for the young all-rounder in the second T20 International against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. While Kohli fell for 19 at number four, Shivam Dube became the top-scorer of the innings with 54 runs to help India post a competitive total of 170/7 in 20 overs. It was the fifth T20I for the 26-year-old left-handed batsman, who is yet to play any other format for India. Even though India lost the second T20I and the West Indies levelled three-match series at 1-1, Shivam Dube's knock at a tough time garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

At the post match press conference, Dube revealed how an advice from vice-captain Rohit Sharma helped him bat confidently at the crucial number three slot.

"I think I was given the opportunity to bat at No.3 and I think it was a big deal for me. The pressure was there at the starting obviously - international match," Dube said.

"After that, Rohit bhai helped me and he said 'stay calm and back your strength'. I think that was the motivation I needed from a senior player. Then, I got one six and did really well after that," he added.

While India had lost KL Rahul for 11 in the fourth over, Rohit departed for 15 in the eighth over.

Besides Dube's 30-ball 54, which was decorated by three fours and four sixes, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant contributed to India's total with an unbeaten knock of 33.

Dube said the Greenfield International Stadium was too big but he is confident of "clearing any ground".

"I think this ground is big but I have the capability of clearing any ground. You might have seen today also and that's the capability I have," he said.

"I think that's my strength and I always go like that only," he added.

On numerous dropped catches in the match, Dube said: "Yes, we dropped catches and it was unfortunate. Had we held onto them, that would have changed everything. But then any team can drop catches - it doesn't matter. I think we are the best team. We had a tough match today, but we will come back next match."

The third and final match of the T20I series will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

