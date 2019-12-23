 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Rohit Sharma "Grateful" After Ending 2019 As Leading ODI Run-Scorer

Updated: 23 December 2019 00:13 IST

Rohit Sharma scored 1490 runs in ODIs in 2019 which is the most by any batsmen in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma "Grateful" After Ending 2019 As Leading ODI Run-Scorer
Rohit Sharma scored 2,442 runs across formats in 2019. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Series as India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 2-1 on Sunday. He scored 63 on Sunday, following up his 159 in the second match and ended as the top scorer of the series with 258 runs. "It was a decider, so we wanted to win this game. We've always seen that Cuttack is a good batting track," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony. Continuing their good run at the top of the order, Rohit and KL Rahul added 122 runs on Sunday.

"We wanted to make runs upfront. But great to see the way Virat (Kohli) and KL (Rahul) batted and (Ravindra) Jadeja at the end. I quite enjoyed Shardul's (Thakur) pull shot, even if it was a top edge," he said.

The win caps an extraordinary year for Rohit in which he scored 2,442 runs across formats. Only captain Virat Kohli has scored more than him in world cricket this year.

On Sunday, Rohit also surpassed Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats. Rohit's ninth run took his tally to 2,388 runs, which took him past Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2,387 runs.

Apart from ending the World Cup as the highest run-scorer, Rohit seemed to have finally found his footing in Test cricket. Opening the batting for India for the first time in the longest format of the game in the series against South Africa earlier in the year, Rohit smashed 529 runs in four innings.

"Extremely grateful for the year I've had. A World Cup victory would have been nice, but as a team, throughout the year, whether red ball or white ball cricket, we came together really well. Personally I've enjoyed batting, but there's no way I'm stopping. There's an exciting year coming up," he said.

Rohit said that the challenge will come when India starts travelling next year and they would like to stay at the top of the Test Championship table even then. India's next Test series is in New Zealand in February.

"I understand my batting really well and I want to play within my limits. Knowing the gameplan you want to execute is very important. Once we start travelling, we want to win games and stay on top of the table," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Series for scoring 258 runs in 3 games
  • India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in Cuttack
  • Rohit Sharma scored 2,442 runs across formats in 2019
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win
Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya
Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-Year-Old Record Of Most Runs In A Year As Opener
Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly Faced Better Quality Bowlers Than Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, Says Ian Chappell
Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly Faced Better Quality Bowlers Than Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, Says Ian Chappell
Virat Kohli Becomes First Sportsperson To Top Forbes India Celebrity 100 List
Virat Kohli Becomes First Sportsperson To Top Forbes India Celebrity 100 List
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Admits Poor Fielding Still A Concern Despite Big Win In Vizag
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Admits Poor Fielding Still A Concern Despite Big Win In Vizag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.