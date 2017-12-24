Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Hosts Restrict Visitors To 135/7 In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch that looked good for batting, Jaydev Unadkat struck early for India as Sri Lanka lost Niroshan Dickwella early. Washington Sundar looked impressive with the ball in his first match for India and also picked up a wicket. Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and never really got going. Asela Gunaratne top scored for the visitors and Dasun Shanaka's late onslaught helped Sri Lanka reach 135 for 7 in 20 overs. For India, Unadkat and Hardik Pandya picked up a couple of wickets with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav claiming a wicket each. (Live Scorecard)

On the other hand, India have been cruising across all formats and would surely look to end a successful year with another thumping win ahead of a tough tour of South Africa where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s. The constant one-sided results may not be an ideal preparation for India for the upcoming tour, but the positive thing is that in absence of seniors including inspirational captain Virat Kohli, the youngsters have taken responsibility and delivered in the T20s and ODIs.

20:48 IST: Good first over by Dananjaya. Both the Indian openers are off the mark. Three coming of that over.

20:48 IST: Dananjaya starts off with a wide.

20:47 IST: Akila Dananjaya to start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma to face.

20:45 IST: So both the Indian openers are out there in the middle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the two openers for India,

20:33 IST: A couple to end the over. 18 coming of that last over from Siraj. Sri Lanka 135 for 7 in 20 overs.

20:32 IST: Six! Shanaka comes down the track. picks up the slower ball and deposits it into the stands.

20:31 IST: Four! Full and Dananjaya hits it straight over the top of the bowlers head.

20:30 IST: Four! Top edge and Akila Dananjaya will get a boundary for that.

20:28 IST: Another great over from Unadkat. Finishes with figures of 2 for 15.

20:20 IST: Wicket: Pandya bowls it short, Gunaratne goes for the big shot, doesn't time it and Kuldeep at mid wicket makes no mistake. Sri Lanka 111 for 7.

20:18 IST: Sri Lanka 110 for 6 in 17 overs.

20:15 IST: Unadkat comes back into the attack. Sri Lanka would look to get some momentum in the last couple of overs of the innings.

20:12 IST: Six! Dasun Shanaka goes for the big one. Connects well. Will get a maximum for that.

20:10 IST: Sri Lanka 96 for 6 in 15 overs.

20:02 IST: Huge appeal for leg before. The umpire thinks it is not out. India after thinking a lot goes for the review. Kuldeep is confident that he has got his man. Replays suggest it would hit the bails. So the umpire's call saves Gunaratne.

20:00 IST: Wicket! Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket. Thisara Perera departs. Sri Lanka 87 for 6.

19:56 IST: Four! This time Siraj bowls it full and Perera goes straight.

19:55 IST: Four! Short and wide from Siraj and Perera makes no mistake in putting that away.

19:52 IST: The Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera makes his way out into the middle.

19:51 IST: Wicket! Another one bites the dust. Danushka Gunathilaka sweeps but finds the man at deep-wicket. Kuldeep gets the wicket.

19:49 IST: Good over from Sundar. Returns with figures of 1 for 22 in his four overs.

19:47 IST: Sundar comes back into the attack.

19:46 IST: Sri Lanka 67 for 4 in 10 overs. 10 runs coming of that Kuldeep over.

19:45 IST: Four! Gunaratne goes for the reverse sweep, finds the gap.

19:42 IST: Danushka Gunathilaka is the new man in for Sri Lanka.

19:40 IST: Wicket! Pandya gets his name in the wickets column. Samarawickrama takes the long walk back. Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket.

19:38 IST: 8 coming of that Kuldeep over. Sri Lanka 53 for 3 in 8 overs.

19:36 IST: Four! Samarawickrama comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

19:34 IST: Dropped! Gunaratne goes for the cut, gets the edge. Difficult chance for the keeper. Hit Dhoni on the thumb and off it goes.

19:33 IST: Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and almost immediately beats the bat.

19:32 IST: Sri Lanka 45 for 3 in 7 overs.

19:29 IST: Four! Samarawickrama comes down the track, goes for the pull and will get a boundary. Not in full control of that shot. In fact, it hurried on to him, got the glove and raced away to the fine-leg boundary.

19:27 IST: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

19:25 IST: Mohammed Siraj concedes 11 of his first over.

19:24 IST: Four! Top shot from Samarawickrama. Will get a boundary for his efforts.

19:23 IST: Four! Gunaratne steps down the track and finds the gap through covers.

19:20 IST: Four! Gunaratne finds the fence. Nothing much Sundar can do there.

19:19 IST: Sadeera Samarawickrama and Asela Gunaratne are the two new batters for Sri Lanka. The visitors need to rebuild after a poor start to the innings.

19:16 IST: Wicket! Another one goes. This time Tharanga picks up the man at the deep. Unadkat picks up his second wicket. Sri Lanka 18 for 3.

19:14 IST: Wicket: Soft dismissal for Perera. Simple caught and bowled chance for Sundar and he accepts it gleefully. Kusal Perera goes for Sri Lanka.

19:13 IST: Perera goes for the big one but finds the man at long on. Poor fielding by Pandya there would give him four. Sundar visibly disappointed.

19:10 IST: Kusal Perera is the new man in. Only 3 coming of that Unadkat over. Sri Lanka 9 for 1 in 2 overs.

19:08 IST: Wicket! Dickwella departs in trying to go over the top. Unadkat strikes for India in his first over.

19:05 IST: Jaydev Unadkat to share the new ball with Sundar.

19:04 IST: Good start by Sundar. Only six coming of that first over.

19:02 IST: Four! Tharanga gets of the mark with a boundary.

19:00 IST: Surprise! Washinton Sundar on his debut will open the bowling for India.

18:58 IST: Upul Tharanga will open the batting with Niroshan Dickwella for Sri Lanka.

18:50 IST: So players are making their way out in the middle for the national anthems.

18:38 IST: Angelo Mathews misses out due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the last match.

18:36 IST: Here is a look at the teams:

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

18:34 IST: Thisara Perera after losing the toss: Toss doesn't matter, have to stick to our plans. Already told my teammates to give 100% and keep their confidence up. Hope the boys can do something special tonight. Kusal and Tharanga are really big hitters. We have good options with these two. Two changes. Gunathilaka and Shanaka in for de Silva and Mathews.

18:32 IST: Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are looking to field. Don't think it will change a lot. Just wanted to change it a bit, we've been batting first. This time of year, any ground in India, there will be dew factor. We just have to play the game we've been playing. We've played enough cricket to understand what to do when conditions change. Things have been wonderful, god has been kind. Making the team win is the most important thing for me. Not just one individual, as a team we have played good cricket. Want to come out here and have good fun. Will be a great crowd, Mumbai is known for that. Two changes. Washington Sundar will make his debut and Siraj comes in. Chahal and Bumrah miss out.

18:30 IST: India have won the toss and elected to field first on a track that Rohit reckons will remain the same throughout the match.

18:26 IST: The pitch seems to be a good one for batting with little help for the bowlers. Another high scoring match on the cards.

18:24 IST: The players are warming up for the final encounter. India have already won the series, having beaten Sri Lanka in the first two T20Is of the three match series.

18:21 IST: India are all set to test their bench strength and the latest coming in from Wankhede is that Washinton Sundar will be making his debut in today's match.

18:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the third and final T20I of the series. India would look for a series whitewash. Sri Lanka on the other hand would be looking to end the year on a high with a consolation win.