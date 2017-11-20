Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 5: Kohli Gets India Out Of Danger, Lead Crosses 200

India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul along with Shikhar Dhawan led the hosts' fight back on Day 4.

India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul along with Shikhar Dhawan led the hosts' fight back on Day 4. © AFP

India will push for victory on the final day of the rain-hit opening Test against Sri Lanka on Monday after Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (94) and KL Rahul (73 not out) helped the hosts fight back by stitching together a massive 166-run partnership on Day 4. Courtesy half centuries from Rahul and Dhawan, India ended the day on 171-1, leading by 49 after wiping out a 122-run first-innings deficit. The in-form Rahul registered his ninth score of 50-plus in the last 11 innings. He got strong support from Dhawan, who recorded his fourth Test fifty. Just before the end of day four Dhawan was caught behind off paceman Dasun Shanaka as he fell six runs short from notching up his seventh Test century. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Cheteshwar Pujara, on two, was batting alongside Rahul, on 73, when bad light stopped play. Earlier, the visitors started day four at 165-4 but a disciplined Indian attack curbed the flow of runs by running through the middle-order. However, Lankan spinner Rangana Herath steadied the innings by scoring a fluent fifty against a persistent Indian pace attack. Herath stitched together a 43-run partnership with Dilruwan Perera and a 46-run partnership with Suranga Lakmal before Bhuvneshwar dismissed him for 67. The left-handed batsman showed great resolve during his knock which lasted 105 balls and included nine boundaries, which helped his team score 294.

Catch live cricket score and updates of Day 5 of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka straight from Eden Gardens.

13:44 IST- Virat Kohli brings up his 18th Test hundred with a SIX. Remains unbeaten on 104. His first at Eden Gardens. With this, India declare their innings at 352/8. Set 231-run target for Sri Lanka.

13:24 IST- SIX! Kohli reaches the 90s with a huge six off Lakmal. He is now on 94. A maximum away from his century. India are 331/8

13:29 IST- OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs for 8. Good catch by Dilruwan Perera off Gamage's delivery. India are 321/8

13:17 IST- Kohli is going berserk now. Three boundaries in the over. Shanaka is getting hammered by the Indian skipper. Kohli is now on 86. India are 314/7

Abhi world mein 2 top drivers hain, ek toh Lewis Hamilton aur doosre Virat Kohli....sublime. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 20, 2017

It has been some half hour this! Kohli has just so easily got that scoreboard moving. Don't think Sri Lanka have enough time now.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2017

13:13 IST- 300 up for India. Kohli reaches 300 in style with an immaculate straight drive. The ball races towards the boundary increasing India's lead over Sri Lanka by 179 runs. India are 301/7

13:11 IST- Original decision was out. Review taken by Kohli. Successful review. On-field decision is reversed. India are 297/7

13:10 IST- FOUR! Kohli slams his 9th boundary with an exquisite cover drive. He is now on 72 runs. India are 295/7

13:00 IST- Second new ball taken. Kohli slams Lakmal to the boundary. Kohli has been the lone ranger in India's second innings. India now lead Sri Lanka by 164 runs. India are 286/7

12:55 IST- OUT! Saha departs for 5, Sadeera takes a good low catch. India lose its seventh wicket. India are 281/7

12:44 IST- India extend their lead to 152 runs. Kohli looks relaxed with the bat. Saha opens his account with a single on the onside. India are 274/6

12:35 IST- OUT! Ashwin clean bowled by Shanaka. He departs for 7 runs. He couldn't read the length of the ball and the middle-stump is dislodged by Shanaka. India are 270/6

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli notched his 15th Test half-century.

Photo Credit: BCCI

12:26 IST- FIFTY for Virat Kohli. His 15th Test fifty. His exquisite shot selection coupled with patient batting helped India rebuild after losing wickets in quick succession in the first session prior to the lunch. India are 268/5

12:16 IST- Ashwin is off the mark with a boundary. Well placed onto the gap between the slip and gully. The ball races to the boundary. India are 256/5

12:12 IST- Dasun Shanaka takes the ball for Sri Lanka. Ashwin on strike. He is yet to open his account in the second innings. India are 251/5

12:10 IST- We are back after the lunch session. India resume their innings. It seems this match is headed towards a draw.

11:33 IST- Lunch. Kohli has been on top form today and remains unbeaten on 41. Sri Lankan pacers Lakmal and spinner Dilruwan Perera took the four wickets that fell in the first session. India lead by 129 runs. India are 251/5.

If you are searching really, 190 in 40 overs........ https://t.co/O6RxlZkiJz — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2017

11:19 IST- OUT! Dilruwan Perera strikes. India lose their 5th wicket, Jadeja departs for 9. Good low catch by Thirimanne. India are 249/5

11:18 IST- Kohli-Jadeja pair is stabilising the Indian innings after an initial jitter. Is this match heading towards a draw or is there a twist in the tale?

India are 249/4

11:06 IST- FOUR! A Virat Kohli special shot. Driven straight to the long on for a boundary. Kohli is now on 33 off 47 balls. India are 240/4

11:03 IST- FOUR! Virat, on the back foot, hits the ball straight to the sweeper for a boundary. A little wide by Gamage, Kohli gives the necessary treatment to the ball. India are 235/4

TRIVIA: Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens

Matches 4

Runs 107

Average 17.83

10:58 IST- Kohli is now anchoring the Indian innings with support from Jadeja. Kohli is now on 23. India lead the visitors by 107 runs. India are 229/4

10:40 IST- FOUR! Beautifully driven to the off side by Kohli. The balls stayed in the air for sometime but the shot was decent pace behind it to see it reach the boundary. India are 224/4

10:35 IST- Lakmal has been terrific for the visitors. A slight niggle has forced him out of the ground. His quick two wickets derailed India for sometime and onus now on Jadeja and Kohli to ensure they don't give away their wickets. India are 216/4

10:30 IST - Drinks break taken. India are 215/4

India vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal gave Sri Lanka a sniff with three important wickets.

Photo Credit: AFP

10:18 IST - OUT! LBW decision reviewed after initial decision says OUT. India lose their review. Rahane departs for a duck. Lakmal strikes again in the same over. Back-to-back wickets for the Lankan pacer. Next batsmen Ravindra Jadeja. India are 213/4

10:10 IST- OUT! Unexpected bouncer foxes Pujara. Good low catch by Dilruwan Perera at gully. Decision gone to the third umpire. Pujara departs for 22. India are 213/3

10:02 IST- Three runs off Gamage's over. Kohli looks at ease on the crease unlike the first innings. India are 205/2

09:52 IST- 200 comes up for India. They extend lead to 78 runs. Kohli defends the ball for a quick single. India are 200/2

09:45 IST- FOUR! Scare for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Dickwella misses it. India are 199/2

09:38 IST- WICKET! Lokesh Rahul misses out on his hundred. Clean bowled by Suranga Lakmal on 79. India lead Sri Lanka by 70 runs. India are 192/2

09:35 IST- India extend their lead to 70 runs. KL Rahul is batting at 79 and Pujara at 16.

09:28 IST- India have begun on a positive note. They are hitting boundaries every over. They are scoring at 6 runs per over in the first session of Day 5. India are 190/1

09:25 IST- Back-to-back FOURS! First one was beautifully driven onto the off-side while the second was a full delivery which Pujara ensured reached the boundary. India are 189/1

09:21 IST- TRIVIA! Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the third Indian cricketer, after Ravi Shastri and ML Jaisimha to have batted on all 5 days of a Test match.

09:15 IST- Lokesh Rahul faces Dasun Shanaka for the first ball of the fifth day. Slides the ball to the the on-side region for a quick single. India are 174/1

09:10 IST - Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 5's play at the Eden Gardens between India and Sri Lanka. India ended the day on 171-1, leading by 49 after wiping out a 122-run first-innings deficit.

For India, pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed both overnight batsmen, Niroshan Dickwella and Chandimal, to check Sri Lanka's progress on the morning of day four. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dickwella, who made 35, and Chandimal, 28, had scored briskly to extend their partnership to 62. Bhuvneshwar claimed four wickets each while third seamer Umesh Yadav chipped in with two. The visitors are seeking their first Test win on Indian soil in the three-match series.