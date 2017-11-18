Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Thirimanne, Mathews Put Sri Lanka In Charge

Cheteshwar Pujara made a gritty 52 before India were bowled out for 172 on day three of the rain-hit first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Saturday. Wriddhiman Saha (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) shared a 48-run sixth-wicket stand on a green Eden Gardens wicket while number-10 Mohammed Shami chipped in with a 22-ball 24. Pace spearhead Suranga Lakmal, who took three wickets on day one, finished with figures of 4-26 after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field. Lahiru Gamage, Dasun Shanaka and Dilruwan Perera claimed two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

14:07 IST: FOUR! Thirimanne takes stride and smashes Ashwin over mid wicket region for a boundary. Excellent shot from the left-hander. Sri Lanka 106/2 in 26 overs, trail by 66 runs.

14:04 IST: 100 comes up for Sri Lanka in 24.4 overs. Thirimanne 44*, Mathews 24*

14:02 IST: FOUR! Thirimanne moves to 40 with a superb boundary towards deep mid wicket.

13:57 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack.

13:43 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Angelo Mathews. The Sri Lankan flicks the ball towards square leg for a boundary. Shami isn't happy with this shot. Sri Lanka 84/2 in 20.5 overs, trail by 88 runs.

13:31 IST: DROPPED! Shikhar Dhawan spills an easy catch at slips. Thirimanne gets a reprieve at 27.

13:28 IST: FOUR! Excellent delivery from Shami. Mathews gets an outside edge, finds gap and races towards the boundary ropes. Sri Lanka 70/2, trail by 102 runs.

13:22 IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Thirimanne. He waits till the end and flicks the ball towards fine leg for a boundary. Sri Lanka 64/2 in 15.5 overs.

13:21 IST: FOUR! Thirimanne sends the ball over slip cordon. Excellent shot from him.

13:15 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from Thirimanne. H leans forwards and sends the ball through covers.

13:10 IST: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in 13.4 overs

12:56 IST: Brilliant fielding from Rohit Sharma at the boundary ropes. He dives and saves two runs. Sri Lanka 44/2 in 11 overs, trail by 128 runs.

12:46 IST: A loud lbw appeal from Bhuvneshwar. Umpire says NOT OUT. Virat Kohli has asked for a review. And, it's NOT OUT. It's an umpire call, so India will not lose their review.

12:36 IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes again, dismisses Samarawickrama for 23 runs. Sri Lanka 34/2, trail by 138 runs.

12:27 IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws first blood, dismisses Dimuth Karunaratne for 8 runs. Sri Lanka 29/1, trail by 143 runs

12:23 IST: FOUR! Samarawickrama sends Shami towards mid off. Poor fielding by Ashwin. Sri Lanka 29/0 in 4.2 overs.

12:19 IST: A loud LBW appeal form Shami. Umpire has given OUT. Wait! Karunaratne has asked for a review. And, it's NOT OUT.

12:15 IST: FOUR! Samarawickrama sends Bhuvneshwar for another boundary. Excellent shot from him. Sri Lanka 18/0 in 2.4 overs.

12:06 IST: FOUR! First boundary of Sri Lanka innings. Samarawickrama sends Bhuvneshwar towards deep mid wicket.

12:04 IST: Hello and welcome back. The second session gets underway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for India.

11:32 IST: It's LUNCH at Eden Gardens. Sri Lanka will resume batting at 12:05 PM.

11:26 IST: Sri Lanka bowl out India for 172 at Eden Gardens.

Cheteshwar Pujara 52

Wriddhiman Saha 29

Suranga Lakmal 4/26

11:22 IST: FOUR! Shami smashes Gamage towards long off for a boundary. What a shot from him. Valuable runs for Team India. India 172/9 in 59.2 overs.

11:19 IST: FOUR! Umesh Yadav picks the ball nicely and smashes it towards long on for a boundary. India 166/9 in 58.2 overs.

11:15 IST: FOUR! Another one from Shami. He tries to pull but gets a top edge and the ball goes over wicketkeeper's head for a boundary. India 160/9 in 57.4 overs.

11:14 IST: FOUR! Shami tries to go over the top but gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man region for a boundary.

11:08 IST: WICKET! Suranga Lakmal dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 13 runs. India 146/9 in 56.2 overs.

10:53 IST: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man region for a boundary. India 134/8 in 52.3 overs.

10:50 IST: WICKET! Dilruwan Perera strikes again, Wriddhiman Saha departs for 29 runs. India 128/7 in 51.4 overs.

10:42 IST: WICKET! A loud LBW appeal from Dilruwan Perera. Umpire says NOT OUT. And, Sri Lanka have asked for a review. And, It's OUT. Dilruwan Perera strikes, Jadeja departs for 22. India 128/7 in 51.4 overs.

10:39 IST: FOUR! Saha sends Shanaka towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India 127/6 in 51 overs.

10:18 IST: SIX! What a shot from Jadeja. Beautiful timing from him. He picks the ball nicely and lofts it over mid-on region. India 121/6 in 46 overs.

10:14 IST: FOUR! Saha gets an outside edge and the ball races towards the third man region for another boundary. India 113/6 in 44.4 overs.

10:08 IST: FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards third man for a boundary. India 106/6 in 44 overs.

09:57 IST: FOUR! That's Jadeja's special. He waits till the end and sends the ball towards sweeper cover region for a boundary. India 97/6 in 41.3 overs.

09:50 IST: A loud caught behind appeal. Umpire says NOT OUT. Sri Lanka have asked for a review. And, it's NOT OUT. Saha survives.

09:49 IST: FOUR! Saha sends Gamage towards long on for another boundary. India 90/6 in 39.5 overs.

09:46 IST: FOUR! Excellent shot from Saha. The wicket-keeper batsman slashes the ball hard for a boundary. India 86/6 in 39.3 overs.

09:41 IST: Wriddhiman Saha drives the ball beautifully towards deep extra cover. He will get a couple.

09:39 IST: Ravindra Jadeja is the new man at the crease.

09:36 IST: WICKET! Lahiru Gamage gets the first breakthrough of the morning, castles Cheteshwar Pujara for 52 runs. What a delivery from him. There was a gap between bat and pad and Gamage does the job for Lankans. India 79/6 in 37.2 overs.

09:19 IST: FIFTY! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 16th half-century off 108 balls. India 79/5 in 34 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara in November 2017...

204, 3 vs Jharkand at Rajkot

182 vs Gujarat at Rajkot

52* vs Sri Lanka at Kolkata

441* runs in 4 inns!#IndvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 18, 2017

09:14 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha are making their way to the middle. Pujara is three runs short of his half-century.

09:06 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara going through his routines on Day 3.

Batsman @cheteshwar1 going through his routines on Day 3. How crucial will this man be for #TeamIndia today? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eHEB2I8K8f — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2017

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

Welcome to Day 3 of the 1st Test. Rain gods permitting, we should get a full day's play today #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Se3snq08m — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2017

Only 105 minutes of play was possible on the second day in the morning session before the skies opened up. Lunch had to be called early after rain interrupted play half hour before the break. The rain continued to come down hard, which meant no play was possible after lunch forcing the umpires to call off day's proceedings prematurely again. After just 11.5 overs were bowled on Thursday, the Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get through 21 overs on Friday. The play is scheduled to begin 15 minutes early on all the three days now, which means that the day's play will start at 9:15 am.