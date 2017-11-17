Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2: Rains Stops Play With India Tottering On 74/5

The first day's play between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens served as a reality check for the hosts as they get ready to tour South Africa in December-January. With a little bit of grass covering and the conditions in favour of the bowlers, the top order wobbled as the visitors made full use of the pace and swing. Suranga Lakmal thrived on the wicket conducive to fast bowling and ripped apart India's top three batsmen on Day 1 of the first Test. With KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli back in the hut, the onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to get the hosts back on track. (Live Scorecard)

Lakmal's sensational spell, in which he struck thrice without conceding a run in six overs, saw him remove opener Lokesh Rahul on the first ball of the match after play began three and a half hours late due to wet conditions. His other two victims were Shikhar Dhawan (8), who played a loose shot in testing conditions to play on to his stumps, and India captain Virat Kohli (0), who was trapped in front off a ball that came in sharply. Bad-light and rain led to multiple interruptions before umpires decided to call off the day's play with just 11.5 overs being bowled.

Catch the live action and updates of India vs Sri Lanka, first Test, day 2, straight from Eden Gardens

11:27 IST: Early lunch taken. It has started pouring heavily now. Hopefully these are passing showers.

It's an early lunch at the Eden Gardens with India on 74/5 (Pujara 47*, Saha 6*) https://t.co/ln05So6Mox #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gskupV9D73 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

11:00 IST: Rain stops play. The covers are on as it has began to pour with the groundstaff rushing to the field of play. India are 74/5 after 32.5 overs in their first innings of Day 2.

Cheteshwar Pujara 47 (102), Wriddhiman Saha 6 (22) | Suranga Lakmal 3/5



‘Make bowlers bowl to your strengths’

Pujara showing how it’s done. Courtesy his patience and the knowledge of where the off stump is. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 17, 2017

UPDATE - Play has been interrupted due to rain #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

10:54 IST: FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha opens his account with a boundary. Short ball pushed onto the offside for a four. Two boundaries in the over. Expensive over from Karunaratne giving away 12 runs. India 73/5 after 32 overs.

10:46 IST: FOUR! Pujara drives a loose ball on the offside. Pujara is now at 39 off 94 balls, with 8 boundaries to his name. Dimuth Karunaratne, right-arm medium is brought into the attack. Saha is yet to open his account though. India 60/5 after 30 overs.

10:39 IST: TRIVIA! This is the 41st Test match played at the Eden Gardens.

10:25 IST: OUT! Ashwin departs. Batsman searching for the drive but fails to connect properly. Ashwin trying to hit the drive, gives it straight to the fielder Karunaratne. Departs for 4 runs. Shanaka takes his second wicket of the day. India in trouble now after losing half their side. India 50/5 after 26 overs.

Playing here after limited overs cricket is like a tough maths exam in an era where teachers are encouraged to set 90+ papers.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 17, 2017

10: 24 IST: Fifty up for India. Had to work hard. This session has seen India score 33 runs for the loss of one wicket.

10:21 IST: FOUR! Pujara drives it straight to the boundary. Bowler searching for that swinging delivery. A good-looking drive on the offside by Pujara. Shanaka looks rusty and gets equally punished. India 49/4 after 25.2 overs.

10:05 IST: Ashwin trying to build a partnership with Pujara after Rahane's departure. Sri Lanka's Lahiru Gamage is back into action.

However, it's drizzling now. The ground staff wait at the boundary ropes with the covers just in case it begins to pour. India 41/4 after 23 overs.

09:52 IST: FOUR! Pujara drives it straight to the mid-off boundary. Shanaka gives an overpitched delivery, the batsman sends it to the ropes. India 38/4 after 19.2 overs.

Two players who played county cricket in England in 2017, now batting in English conditions at the Eden Gardens!#IndvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 17, 2017

09:47 IST: R Ashwin is the next batsman who opens his account with a boundary off a full toss by Dasun Shanaka. India 34/4 after 18 overs.

09:41 IST: OUT. Rahane edges the ball, straight to the keeper. Sri Lanka get the breakthrough they've been looking since the morning. Poor shot selection by Rahane. Departs for 4 runs. India 30/4 after 17.2 overs.

09:33 IST: 1st single in 54 balls for Pujara. He flicks the ball to long leg. India 30/3 in 16 overs.

We are going back to what we were told about cricket. Give the 1st hr to the bowlers, play in the 'V', admire patience and resilience, play close to the body..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 17, 2017

09:30 IST: Finally runs off the bat for Rahane. Lakmal concedes a boundary after giving room to the batsman. India 29/3 in 15 overs.

09:24 IST: Superb back-to-back fours by Pujara. Two boundaries in the over. Dasun Shanaka gives room to the batsman, gets punished with two fours. India 25/3 after 14 overs.

09:20 IST: Suranga Lakmal is yet to concede a run. Seven maidens from as many overs for the pacer. India 17/3 after 13 overs.

09:15 IST: Play begins. Pujara faces Gamage. Outside the off stump, Pujara leaves the ball.

09:08 IST: Mostly cloudy but no traces of rain. Pujara and Rahane will resume Day 2's play for the hosts. Play to begin soon.

08:58 IST: The pitch hasn't changed considerably since the first day. Batting could be slightly tough provided the Sri Lankan bowlers maintain their line and length.

08:52 IST: The sun is playing hide and seek at the Eden Gardens and it's good news as we can expect a day of cricket unlike the first day that was curtailed by rain. The first session will begin at 9:15 IST.

Day 2 of the 1st Test - Hours of play #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/cxtNr4ev1m — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

08:39 IST: It's not raining on the grounds at the moment. If it remains the same, the match should begin on the stipulated time.

08:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka. The hosts were left reeling after a sensational spell of fast bowling from Suranga Lakmal on Day 1. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be key to India's hopes of a revival.

Day 2 of the 1st Test - #TeamIndia will resume their first innings at 17/3 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/KOjfMSV3hk — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

In the second over after tea, skipper Kohli was trapped anticipating an away delivery when the ball sharply cut back in. Kohli went for the review but was given out on umpire's call to bring his innings to an end with zero from 11 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on eight after playing 43 deliveries in an anxious stay at the crease with Ajinkya Rahane at the other end. Bad light and rain meant only an hour's play was possible in the day. The first session was washed away due to drizzle and a wet outfield, and the second session began at 1.42 pm as play was possible only for 43 minutes. The post-tea period began at 3.30 pm and there was no change to India's score in the session but the Lankans added the prized-wicket of Kohli in a 17-minute session.