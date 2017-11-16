Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: Dream Start For Sri Lanka As KL Rahul Out First Ball

India would look to continue their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own backyard by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli. While Sri Lanka may not be the stiffest of opponents, especially at home, India would like to iron out as many glitches as possible before they embark on their first real test in a long time - a tour of South Africa in the beginning of next year. Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in the City of Joy. (Live Scorecard)

14:09 IST: FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man boundary. India 13/1 in 5.3 overs.

14:03 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Shikhar Dhawan sends Gamage towards square of the wicket. India 8/1 in 4 overs.

13:51 IST: Lahiru Gamage comes into the attack.

13:49 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man at the crease.

13:45 IST: WICKET! Suranga Lakmal strikes on the first ball of the match. KL departs for a duck. India 0/1 in 0.1 over

13:43 IST: Good news folks! Rain has stopped. Covers are off. Players are on the field. It is time for action.

13:32 IST: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are making their way to the middle. And, the drizzle is back. Covers are coming on.

13:28 IST: It's time for national anthems.

13:13 IST: PLAYING XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

13:00 IST: TOSS: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal opts to field against India at Eden Gardens.

12:48 IST: Good news! The covers have been removed. TOSS at 1 PM. Tea will be taken at 3:30 PM and the play can continue till 5:30 PM.

12:35 IST: Next inspection at 12.45 PM.

11:32 IST: It's Lunch at Eden Gardens. Umpires will have another inspection at 12:10 pm.

10:50 IST: The rain has stopped. Covers are coming off.

10:19 IST: Drizzle playing hide and seek at Eden Gardens.

09:50 IST: And, it is raining again. The covers are back on.

09:39 IST: Good news folks! Not drizzling anymore. Ground staff are taking the covers off.

09:27 IST: It is still drizzling in Kolkata. The covers stay on.

09:15 IST: The super soppers are mopping up the outfield at Eden Gardens.

08:55 IST: Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.

08:42 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

There is a possibility of rain threat after home team's morning practice session was called off after a spell of shower. The Met office has predicted rain till November 18 under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area that is making its way up the Bay of Bengal along the Indian coast and the series-opener may be a curtailed affair. There will be no let up from Team India, who are taking this series as a preparation for the gruelling two-month long South Africa tour where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is beginning with Cape Town Test on January 5.

India look supremely confident at home barring a couple of selection dilemma looking at the Eden's seemingly green top strip which may pave the way for the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a likely three-plus-two bowling combination. Bhuvneshwar last played a Test against Australia in Dharamsala in March this year and looked in good rhythm during India's practice sessions. He may join the other two pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami. In the spin line-up, India may stick to their third Test line-up in Pallekele where chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav made way for left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.