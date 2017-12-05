India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Struggle With Pollution Again, Take Field Wearing Masks

Some members of the Sri Lankan cricket team once again wore pollution masks as India's 2nd innings got underway on Day 4 of the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on Tuesday. Play had to be stopped on three occasions on Sunday during India's 1st innings as the Sri Lankan team, wearing pollution masks, complained of breathing problems. And 5 overs into the 2nd innings, Sri Lankan players, Suranga Lakmal in particular, were once again seen in strife. Lakmal fielding at third man had to be attended to by the physio as play was briefly interrupted. He was taken off the field with Dasun Shanaka, wearing a mask, coming on as the substitute fielder.

Captain of Sri Lanka Dinesh Chandimal, who scored a brilliant 164, didn't wear a mask while batting but was seen wearing one as soon as he took the field. The only Sri Lankan player, who seemed to not have any problem with the pollution was wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Like in the first innings, Dickwella didn't wear a mask in India's second innings. Another point of note was that both onfield umpires -- Nigel Llong (England), Joel Wilson (Trinidad and Tobago) not once wore a mask on any day of the 3rd Test.

The Indian team too decided against wearing pollution masks when it took the field on Day 3.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Monday said scheduling of matches in pollution-mired Delhi will be "considered" in future.

"Scheduling of matches in Delhi during this time of the year will be considered," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary told reporters at the end of the third day's play here when questions were raised about Delhi's viability as a venue given the rising pollution levels.

However, Chaudhary said Sri Lanka Cricket had not raised any such concerns when the itinerary was decided. "If Sri Lanka Cricket had concerns regarding scheduling, they didn't express them to us," he added.

There was high drama at the stadium on Sunday when Sri Lankan players' refusal to take the field forced an animated Kohli to declare at 536 for 7.

Sri Lankan interim coach Nic Pothas had later claimed that match referee David Boon had seen Suranga Lakmal and Dhananjaya De Silva vomiting when he paid a visit to the team's dressing room.