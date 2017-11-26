 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Scores Record-Breaking 19th Century

Updated: 26 November 2017 11:50 IST

Kohli now has the same number of Test tons as Clive Lloyd, Mark Taylor, Gordon Greenidge, Len Hutton and Michael Hussey.

Virat Kohli has been in superb form in recent times. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 19th century as India continued to dominate the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Kohli, who upped India's scoring rate in the final session on Day 1, was positive and didn't take too long before he got going on Day 3. Kohli now has the same number of Test tons as Clive Lloyd, Mark Taylor, Gordon Greenidge, Len Hutton and Michael Hussey. The stylish right-hander is the first captain to score 10 tons (across formats) in a calendar year. The 29-year-old also has the most centuries by an Indian skipper (12), moving ahead of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli now has 10 international hundreds in 2017.

It was his second ton of the series and fourth overall against Sri Lanka.

 

 

 

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

