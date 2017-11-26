India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Scores Record-Breaking 19th Century

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 19th century as India continued to dominate the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Kohli, who upped India's scoring rate in the final session on Day 1, was positive and didn't take too long before he got going on Day 3. Kohli now has the same number of Test tons as Clive Lloyd, Mark Taylor, Gordon Greenidge, Len Hutton and Michael Hussey. The stylish right-hander is the first captain to score 10 tons (across formats) in a calendar year. The 29-year-old also has the most centuries by an Indian skipper (12), moving ahead of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

India captain @imVkohli has also broken the record of Ricky Ponting (9 in 2005 and 2006) and @GraemeSmith49 (9 in 2005) for the most centuries by a captain in a calendar year! #INDvSL #howzstat pic.twitter.com/IdBaUlVs2R — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2017

Kohli now has 10 international hundreds in 2017.

It's yet another @imVkohli century! It's his 19th in Tests, fourth against Sri Lanka, and his tenth in internationals in 2017! Outstanding! ?? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Yy7S9AY9Fe — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2017

It was his second ton of the series and fourth overall against Sri Lanka.