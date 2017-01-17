 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

The Virat Kohli Six That Left The Cricketing World in Awe

Updated: 17 January 2017 13:24 IST

Virat Kohli now has 27 ODI centuries. Seventeen of those have come during run chases, a record he shares with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The Virat Kohli Six That Left The Cricketing World in Awe
Virat Kohli surprised the cricketing world with a rather unique shot in the 34th over. © BCCI

Virat Kohli has started 2017 exactly how he ended the previous year. The 28-year-old played an imperious knock in the 1st ODI to help India chase down England's 350-run target. Kohli was dismissed for 122, but his sheer presence and shot-making ability deflated the England bowling attack well before the end. The stylish right-hander showcased all facets of his game - fitness, precision and supreme batsmanship. But as much as his orthodox shots drew applause, it was the sheer audacity of a six he hit that made this knock even more memorable, a shot that will share Indian cricket's landmark footage, along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 2011 World Cup final winning shot.

Be it ODI or T20 cricket, the Indian captain showcases textbook batting technique at all times. On Sunday though, Kohli surprised the cricketing world with a rather unique shot. In the 34th over, the Delhi batsman executed a breathtaking piece of skill to hit Chris Woakes for a six. The right-arm pacer's short of length ball was dispatched over the cow corner with a short-arm jab.

"Unbelievable," said Nasser Hussain in the commentary box.

"I haven't seen anything like this before," exclaimed fellow commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Cricket fans on Twitter were equally amazed after what they witnessed.

Kohli now has 27 ODI centuries. Seventeen of those have come during run chases, a record he shares with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. With the captain in supreme form, the Men in Blue will be clear favourites in Cuttack as they look to seal the three-match ODI series.

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs England 2016 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 122 runs in the 1st ODI vs England
  • Kohli hit Chris Woakes for a six in the 34th over with a short-arm jab
  • India beat England by three wickets in the 1st ODI at Pune
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Decodes Disastrous England Tour And How He Changed Things Around
Virat Kohli Decodes Disastrous England Tour And How He Changed Things Around
Virat Kohli Says He Might Not Play For As Long As Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli Says He Might Not Play For As Long As Sachin Tendulkar
India vs England: Virat Kohli Terms Kedar Jadhav's Knock 'Outstanding'
India vs England: Virat Kohli Terms Kedar Jadhav's Knock 'Outstanding'
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.