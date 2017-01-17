The Virat Kohli Six That Left The Cricketing World in Awe

Virat Kohli surprised the cricketing world with a rather unique shot in the 34th over.

Virat Kohli surprised the cricketing world with a rather unique shot in the 34th over. © BCCI

Virat Kohli has started 2017 exactly how he ended the previous year. The 28-year-old played an imperious knock in the 1st ODI to help India chase down England's 350-run target. Kohli was dismissed for 122, but his sheer presence and shot-making ability deflated the England bowling attack well before the end. The stylish right-hander showcased all facets of his game - fitness, precision and supreme batsmanship. But as much as his orthodox shots drew applause, it was the sheer audacity of a six he hit that made this knock even more memorable, a shot that will share Indian cricket's landmark footage, along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 2011 World Cup final winning shot.

Be it ODI or T20 cricket, the Indian captain showcases textbook batting technique at all times. On Sunday though, Kohli surprised the cricketing world with a rather unique shot. In the 34th over, the Delhi batsman executed a breathtaking piece of skill to hit Chris Woakes for a six. The right-arm pacer's short of length ball was dispatched over the cow corner with a short-arm jab.

"Unbelievable," said Nasser Hussain in the commentary box.

"I haven't seen anything like this before," exclaimed fellow commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Cricket fans on Twitter were equally amazed after what they witnessed.

I cannot imagine playing this shot in EA Cricket 2016.#Kohlipic.twitter.com/9I6kkWtnvS — Sir Main Dad (@SirJohnRoe) January 15, 2017

Shot of the era by Virat Kohli.#Viratkohli pic.twitter.com/UKMNd3WNsp — Abdul Qadir (@imAQadir) January 15, 2017

Watch this six by @imVkohli, perhaps the most extraordinary shot you'll see for a long time. https://t.co/GPnkt25Or9 — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) January 16, 2017

Kohli now has 27 ODI centuries. Seventeen of those have come during run chases, a record he shares with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. With the captain in supreme form, the Men in Blue will be clear favourites in Cuttack as they look to seal the three-match ODI series.