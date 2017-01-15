New Year, Same Old Virat Kohli: Captain's Ton Puts India In Pole Position In 1st ODI

Virat Kohli's batting exploits took the cricketing world by storm in 2016, with the Indian batting talisman consistently hitting top form in all formats of the game throughout the year. The new year has seen new responsibilities being handed over to Kohli, with him taking over India's ODI and T20I captaincy from MS Dhoni, having already served as the country's Test captain for over a couple of years.

However, the added burden of being the captain doesn't seem to have affected Kohli's prolific batting form.

After being set a mammoth target of 351 runs by England during the 1st ODI in Pune on Sunday, the Indian side found itself in deep trouble after losing four wickets at a score of 63.

Virat Kohli, who had come in at no. 3, however, kept his cool and combined with Kedar Jadhav to pull India out of a difficult spot.

Kohli put his vast array of shots on display, and in a composed, well-calculated innings, helped the Indian team bounce back into the match.

Kohli completed his fifty in 44 balls and crucially kept the score ticking with Jadhav as India continued their audacious chase.

The Indian captain reached his century, his 27th ton in ODI cricket, in the 32nd over with a huge six as India took charge of the 1st ODI in Pune.