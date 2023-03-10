Registering his name in the history books, Usman Khawaja created a mountain of runs as he hit 180 runs in the first innings of the 4th Test against India in Ahmedabad. The Australian batter frustrated Indian bowers for as many as 5 sessions before Axar Patel finally got the better of him. But, it wasn't all straightforward as the hosts had to make use of the DRS to get rid of Khawaja as the line-umpire's decision on the LBW appeal was in the favour of the Australian batter.

It was the 147th over of the innings, with Australia already past the 400-run mark. The first delivery of the over hit Khawaja above the pad, and it's probably the height of the ball that made the umpire give the decision in the favour of the batter.

However, India decided to review the call and the result was three reds. The ball was firmly hitting the leg-stump, prompting the third umpire to give it out. The entire Indian team was left surprised that the decision went in its favour, with Virat Kohli's reaction probably summing up how big that dismissal was for the hosts.

Here's the video:

At the end of the second session, Khawaja (180) and Nathan Lyon (6) were at the crease when the umpires called tea. Khawaja's total of 180 runs put him third on the list of Australian batters with the highest individual total in Tests in India.

Resuming at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia's position, reaching 347 for 4 at lunch.

After a barren morning session, Indian bowlers struck post-lunch with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Green and Alex Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

With PTI inputs

