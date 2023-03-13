Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were in the spotlight during India's innings in the ongoing fourth and final Test match against Australia. While the rising star Gill shone with his 128-run knock at the start of the innings, the batting veteran Kohli raced to his 28th Test century (186 runs) -- a hundred in the format after more than three years. Both the batters used the friendly conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad beautifully to their advantage. The duo, however, is also being talked about due to a bromance video that has gone viral on the internet.

In the video that is making the rounds on social media, Kohli could be seen approaching to Gill during India's fielding in the Ahmedabad Test. In the clip, Kohli funnily tries to twist Gill's left hand after getting involved in some light discussion with him. The youngster eventually manages to escape by removing his hand from Kohli's grip.

Watch the video here:

Virat and shubman gill pic.twitter.com/XSPwQ2umPZ — ABHISHEK (@VIRAT18KOHLI_) March 11, 2023

Australia were 3 without loss at stumps on Day 4. Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann will resume at their respective scores of 3 and 0 on Monday.

Earlier, Kohli and Gill starred as India posted 571 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 91 runs against Australia.

Resuming at 289 for 3 on Sunday, India rode on Kohli's marathon knock and Axar Patel's 79. Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy picked three wickets apiece, while Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Starc scalped one each.

