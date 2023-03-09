Two of the finest Indian cricketers of this generation, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin rarely miss out on opportunities to impress. Both stalwarts of the Indian team have done wonders over the years, smashing some of the biggest records in the sport. As India and Australia square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli and Ashwin could on to reach a few more historic milestones in their already decorated careers.

Kohli, who hasn't had a great run with the bat in the three matches of the series so far, would be determined to conclude the series on a high. The talismanic batter stands only 42 runs away from registering 4000 Test runs in India. Only the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag reached the landmark for India before.

If Kohli goes on to reach the landmark in the Ahmedabad Test, he will become the third-fastest Indian to do so, beating Dravid and Gavaskar in the process. It also has be noted that among all these batter, Kohli has the highest average (58).

Ashwin stands only 10 wickets away from completing 700 wickets in international cricket for for the Indian cricket team. The 36-year-old offspinner has aggregated a whopping 467 wickets in the Test format while picking up 151 scalps in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the national team. In T20Is, Ashwin has a total of 72 wickets under his belt so far.

Ashwin is also just 4 wickets away from equalling Anil Kumble's record of bagging the most wickets against Australia for an Indian. Jumbo had taken a total of 111 wickets against the Aussies in the longest format of the game.

While the anticipation for the 4th Test was already huge, being the series-decider, the presence of the Prime Ministers of India and Australia -- Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Anthony Lebanese -- pushed the excitement to a new level. The two PMs also handed Test caps to the two captains of the teams before doing a lap of honour at the stadium.

