A true great of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli isn't someone who leads the scoring charts for the team on the field but also a personality who inspires millions off it. Kohli's ethics, grit, determination, and will to develop have seen him stand at the pinnacle of the sport. Despite being deep into his career, Kohli's values haven't changed and an example of this was witnessed at the 2nd Test between India and Australia in New Delhi.

Kohli, who was fielding inside the circle, heard "RCB, RCB..." chants from a section of the crowd. Though Royal Challengers Bangalore remains his franchise, the India batter pointed towards the Indian shirt and asked fans to cheer for the national team instead.

Crowd was chanting 'RCB, RCB' - Virat Kohli told to stop it and chant 'India, India'. pic.twitter.com/kMd53wbYRU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2023

In the Delhi Test against Australia, Kohli added another feather in his cap on Sunday as he became the sixth and the fastest batter in the world to score 25,000 runs across formats.

Kohli achieved the feat when he reached 8 during India's run chase of 115 as he flicked Nathan Lyon for a boundary in the 12th over in the second innings. He had come into his 492nd match overall with 52 runs needed to reach the milestone. He made 44 in India's first innings and was out for 20 in the second essay to end at 25012 runs.

The other stalwarts to have scored more than 25,000 runs across formats are Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar (34357 from 664 matches), Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara (28016 from 594 matches) and Mahela Jayawardene (25957 from 652 matches), Australian Ricky Ponting (27483 from 560 matches) and South African Jacques Kallis (25534 from 519 matches).

The 34-year-old Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008, reached the milestone in his 549th innings, the least among the six batters. Tendulkar had taken 577 innings to reach the 25000-run mark while Ponting did it in 588 innings.

