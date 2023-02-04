Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for the Indian cricket team in limited overs cricket but the ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 is yet to make his Test debut. While multiple experts have tipped him to become an all-format player in the future, the closest he has come to the red-ball game is his inclusion in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. However, with the first Test starting on February 9, Suryakumar has dropped a massive hint on his social media. The aggressive batsman shared a picture of a brand-new red SG ball with the caption 'Hello Friend”.

Suryakumar Yadav is excited for Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/rBCcKRLzOQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 3, 2023

With Rishabh Pant missing out on the Test series due to the injuries sustained in the accident, a lot of onus will be on Suryakumar to play the aggressor against the Australia bowlers.

With Cheteshwar Pujara at No 3, Virat Kohli at No 4 and KL Rahul expected to take the No 5 slot, Suryakumar is expected to bat at No 6 if he is selected. That will allow him to play his free-flowing game in the Indian middle order and along with Ravindra Jadeja, provide a strong finish to the hosts.

Suryakumar has play two first-class matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022 for Mumbai. He was successful against Hyderabad as he slammed 90 off 80 deliveries and then followed it up with a 107-ball-95 against Saurashtra. The innings was adorned with 14 boundaries and a massive six.

The first Test match between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur from February 9.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

What Made Sania Mirza Cry?