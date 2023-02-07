Team India will be without the services of explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. Pant, who was one of the top performers for India when they defeated Australia back in 2021, was injured in a road accident on December 30, 2022, and suffered a number of serious injuries. According to reports, Pant will be out of the action for the foreseeable future. His presence alone would've given the Australian team sleepless nights, considering his record in the format.

Veteran middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara, while speaking ahead of the Test, pointed out the similarities between Pant and former India batter Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015, was known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order.

Just like Sehwag, Pant's "natural game" is to attack the opposition bowlers, feels Pujara.

"Things do change because these days they are playing a lot of white-ball cricket and you got to be playing shots. When it comes to red ball cricket, some of their natural game is to play attacking game. If you look at Virender Sehwag or Rishabh Pant, there are so many similarities. I'm not trying to compare both, but their approach towards Test cricket is very similar. They are aggressive players and they are sticking to their strengths," Pujara told Indian Express in an interview.

After miraculously escaped a horrific car accident, Pant successfully underwent a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital last month.

But, as per multiple reports, he may be out of action for six months which effectively means that he might be out of the IPL, while raising questions over his fitness ahead of the ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

