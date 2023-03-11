India captain Rohit Sharma got off to a fine start in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, scoring 35 runs off 58 balls before being sent packing by Matthew Kuhnemann. Until being dismissed, Rohit was oozing with confidence, hitting 3 fours and also a six. Though his stay on the crease couldn't last for more than 58 balls, that was enough for him to reach a historic milestone for the Indian cricket team in international cricket.

Courtesy of his 35, Rohit managed to surpass the 17,000-run mark in international cricket for India. In the process, he also became the 6th highest run-scorer for the country in international cricket.

Only legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni had managed to scale Mt. 17k for India in international cricket so far. Now, Rohit has joined them in the elite list.

Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357 runs in 664 matches Virat Kohli - 25,047 runs in 494 matches Rahul Dravid - 24,064 runs in 504 matches Sourav Ganguly - 18,433 runs in 421 matches MS Dhoni - 17,092 runs in 535 matches Rohit Sharma - 17,000* runs in 438 matches

As for the match, India stood at 129/1 at lunch, with Shubman Gill scoring a half-century for the team.

Gill (65 batting, 119 balls) and Rohit added 74 runs for the opening wicket.

Sharma looked in good flow as he pulled a Mitchell Starc behind square for a six and ran well between the wickets during their 21-over stand.

The mode of dismissal was disappointing as the delivery from left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann (1/20) wasn't a wicket-taking one.

It was pitched short and Sharma could have hit it anywhere but his uppish back-foot punch found Marnus Labuschagne, stationed at short extra-cover for that particular shot.

With PTI inputs

