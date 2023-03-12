India rode Virat Kohli's brilliant century and Axar Patel's equally effective supporting act to take control on Day 4 of the fourth Test match against Australia on Sunday. While the Indian batsmen looking quite comfortable against the Australia bowlers, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was able to claim a massive milestone. With the dismissal of KS Bharat, Lyon became the highest overseas wicket-taker in Test matches on Indian soil. He currently has 55 wickets from 11 matches in India and he surpassed the record held by former England spinner Derek Underwood. Underwood had 54 wickets against India in away matches from 16 games with best figures of 5 for 84.

The other big names in the list are Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, legendary Sri Lanka maestro Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram and the pace duo of Courtney Walsh and Glenn McGrath.

Virat Kohli finally ended his Test century drought as he slammed an outstanding ton to put India in a commanding position on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match against Australia here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

At the time of Tea, India's score read 472/5 with Kohli (135)* and Axar Patel (38)* unbeaten at the crease. The hosts still trail by just 8 runs.

Kohli ended his Test century drought as he slammed his first Test century since November 2019.

After Lunch, Indian batters Virat Kohli and Srikar Bharat opened their hands and slammed Australian bowlers at regular intervals for boundaries.

Cameron Green was on the receiving end with Bharat smashing him for 21 runs with the help of two boundaries and two sixes in an over.

Bharat's blistering stint at the crease came to an end as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 44. The left-handed batter Axar Patel then came out to bat at the crease.

(With PTI inputs)

