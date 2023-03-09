Into the team for his exquisite skills behind the stumps, KS Bharat had an ordinary outing on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia that saw him drop an 'absolute sitter' in the first session. Bharat had a pretty straightforward opportunity behind the stumps as the ball came to him after kissing the blade of Travis Head. However, the Indian wicket-keeper batter spilled the opportunity, giving the Australian batter a prized lifeline. Be it fans on social media or commentators on duty, everyone was left disappointed seeing a wicket-keeper of the caliber of Bharat spilling that opportunity.

Thankfully for the Indian team, the dropped catch didn't cost many runs, with Ravichandran Ashwin sending him packing for 32 runs off 44 balls.

Fans, however, couldn't resist unleashing memes in social media, with some even remembering Rishabh Pant.

KS bharat drop here. You can see he takes a step to the legside. (Second photo) So already he is unbalanced, and then he doesn't quiet get to the ball, he reaches out (last photo) very tough to take a opposite step then come back in. Technical error #INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7pwSdIPUKu — lucas (@LucasR32sky) March 9, 2023

This Rishabh Pant is better than KS Bharat #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sqRHIWr5Qq — India Wing (@india_wing) March 9, 2023

Wriddhiman Saha was a perfect WK in absence of Pant . At least much better than this fraud KS Bharat . — Sohel (@SohelVkf) March 9, 2023

Some former players like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Matthew Hayden gave critical opinions of Bharat's dropped catch.

While Hayden called out the keeper's "stubbornness", Gavaskar said that the catch was "as easy as it gets".

Shastri branded the dropped catch 'an absolute sitter'. Dinesh Karthik, who was also on commentary duty, felt that Bharat was "slightly nervous".

Sponsored by Vuukle

As for the first session, India bounced back with wickets in the latter half of the first session before lunch after Australia's openers gave the team a steady start.

The visitors started well in the first half before the Indian bowlers struck twice. Ravichandran Ashwin got the first wicket while Shami scalped the second. Usman Khawaja 27(94) and Steven Smith 2(17) were at the crease for the Aussie team at lunch.

With ANI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: COA Were Not Interested In Tackling Corruption