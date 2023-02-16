Team India registered a big win over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, as the hosts claimed a victory by an innings and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja bagged the Player of the Match award as he made a memorable comeback with seven wickets and 70 runs to his name. Apart from him, Ravichandran Ashwin also took a five-wicket haul whereas skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a century. As both the teams are now gearing up for the second Test in Delhi, the hosts are likely to go ahead with batter Shreyas Iyer in their Playing XI, who had to miss out on the first Test fue to an injury.

Here's our predicted India playing XI for the 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit showed his real mettle in the first Test as he played a captain's knock and smashed 120 off 212 balls. He provides a strong base to the Indian batting line-up with his brilliant skills.

KL Rahul: The India vice-captain disappointed his fans with yet another below par performance in the first Test. Rahul was dismissed for 20 and the management might think of replacing him with Shubman Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara: The ever-reliable Cheteshwar Pujara will be playing his 100th Test on Friday. The 35-year-old batter, who fell for 7 in the first Test, will definitely look to redeem himself in the second match.

Virat Kohli: The star India batter, who is known for his lethal batting, failed to live upto the expectations of the fans and was dismissed for 12 runs. He will now look for a bigger innings in the upcoming match.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut as he replaced an injured Shreyas Iyer during the first Test. However, he had a below par outing and could only manage to score only 8 runs. The management might go for Shreyas in his place, in case he is match-fit.

KS Bharat: The 29-year-old cricketer was given an opportunity ahead of Ishan Kishan and he did a decent job behind the stumps. But, he only scored 8 runs with the bat.

Axar Patel: The 29-year-old all-rounder showcased his batting skills and helped Team India reach the 400-run mark. Axar smashed 84 runs and was also economical with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja: After staying out of the Indian setup for almost five months, the all-rounder stunned everyone with his massive comeback. He achieved a five-wicket haul in the first innings and went on to scalp two more wickets in the second innings. Apart from this, he also scored 70 runs with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran all-rounder once again proved his worth as he achieved his 31st five-wicket haul in the first Test. Sent as a night-watchmam, he also scored 23 runs off 62 balls.

Mohammad Shami: The veteran pacer left everyone stunned with his batting skills in the first Test. Shami smashed 37 off 47 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes. He also outscored the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul.

Mohammed Siraj: Unarguably one of the most improved bowlers in the world, Siraj took one wicket in the first Test. The 28-year-old pacer has definitely got more potential than that.

