Only a few days remain for the first Test between India and Australia to begin at the VCA stadium in Maharashtra. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy arguably remains the biggest Test rivalry in the world at the moment. While India are the favourites, Australia have taken some unique steps to challenge the hosts on their own turf. One of the biggest headaches for the Indian team remains the selection of playing XI, and former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has tried to lend a helping hand, picking the XI he would want to feature in the series opener.

Jaffer decided to change the batting position of arguably the most in-form batter in the world at the moment, Shubman Gill, and went with KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's opening partner.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli came down at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively while Gill was selected as a middle-order batter at No. 5.

When it came to the selection of wicket-keeper, Jaffer went with KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan. The ever-reliable pairing of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin understandably found a spot in the team as spin-bowling all-rounders but there was no place for Axar Patel. instead, Jaffer picked Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

Mohammed Shaim and Mohammed Siraj were the two pacers to complete the XI.

My India XI for First Test:



1. Rohit (c)

2. KL

3. Pujara

4. Virat

5. Shubman

6. Bharat (wk)

7. Jadeja

8. Ashwin

9. Kuldeep

10. Shami

11. Siraj



Hard to leave out Axar but Kuldeep brings variety as a wrist spinner.



What's your XI? #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2023

