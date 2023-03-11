India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Eye Solid Opening Stand Against Australia
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to convert India's start into a solid one on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to convert India's start into a solid one on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On Friday, India made sure that they end Day 2 without losing a wicket after skittling out Australia for 480 in the first innings of the game. India were 36 for 0 at stumps, trailing Australia by 446 runs, with Gill and Rohit batting unbeaten on 18 and 17, respectively. Earlier, Usman Khawaja slammed a brilliant 180 while Cameron Green scored his maiden Test century as Australia posted a total of 480. Ravichandran Ashwin (6 for 91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:
- 08:56 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of this 4th Test between India and Australia from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for live action