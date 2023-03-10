India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates:Usman Khawaja will resume at the score of 104, while his partner Cameron Green will resume at the score of 49 on the second day of Australia's ongoing fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad. The vistors had posted 255 for 4 at stumps on Thursday. After opting to bat first, Australia lost a total of four wickets on the day but Khawaja -- who brought up his 14th Test ton and first on Indian soil -- kept the guests going. Meanwhile, Cameron Green also helped Australia end the day on a high. For India, Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 2 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

