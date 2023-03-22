Team India will be squaring off against Australia in third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side faced a big 10-wicket defeat in the second ODI after Mitchell Starc achieved his ninth five-wicket haul and broke the backbone of India's batting line-up. It was followed by Mitchell Marsh (66*) and Travis Head (51*) making a mockery of the 118-run target and taking their side across the line in just 11 overs. The hosts will look for redemption in the series decider match.

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, March 22.

What time will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)