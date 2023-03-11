Australian opener Usman Khawaja scored a sensational 180, helping Australia post 480 runs being the side was bundled out by India on day two of the fourth Test on Friday. Khawaja's mammoth knock off 422 balls and his 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green put the tourists in the box seat in Ahmedabad. It was indeed a special knock for Khawaja as he raced to his first Test century on Indian soil on Thursday before taking the knock further on the following day.

From cricket pundits to former players, praises kept coming for the southpaw. While the massive crowd in Ahmedabad also supported the player during his knock, a cheer for him back in Australia was certainly the most heartfelt one as it involved his daughters, who were watching their father's knock at home.

"Uzzys littlest supporters here at home cheering him on! Hi Dadda," wrote Usman Khawaja's wife Rachel while sharing the picture of their daughter watching the knock on TV.

Khawaja stood out in his marathon knock which ended on the first ball after tea when Axar Patel trapped the left-hander lbw, a decision that was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack, claiming six wickets on a pitch still looking good for batting at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

India reached 36 for no loss at stumps, still trailing the tourists by 444 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 17, and Shubman Gill, on 18, looked positive and attacked the Australian spinners, who bowled five of the 10 overs before close of play.

The opening pair smashed four boundaries between them including a big six by Gill off senior Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

(With AFP Inputs)

