Ahead of India's four-Test series against Australia starting next month, there is good news for the Rohit Sharma-led team. Star spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose inclusion in the squad was "subject to fitness", made a great comeback with a seven-wicket haul for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game in Chennai. Courtesy, Jadeja's 7/53 in 17.1 overs, Saurashtra dismissed Tamil Nadu for just 133 in the second innings on the third day of the match. They now need 262 runs to win with nine wickets to spare.

Jadeja has been missing from action since September 2022, after he picked up a knee injury during the Asia Cup. Following which, he underwent a knee surgery and went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. After taking the seven-wicket haul, Jadeja tweeted a special with the caption: "First cherry of the season. #redcherry"

Jadeja, who is also a prominent part of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, shared two-worded tweet on his arrival in the city, which left the CSK fans excited. Jadeja wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai."

Seeing the tweet, a fan commented, "Chennai welcome Jadeja my CSK favourite man you."



"Vanakkam to my fav person my idol my role model. Lion is coming back on field," wrote another fan.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

