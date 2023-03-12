Truly an asset for the Indian cricket team, Ravichandran Ashwin spun web around Australian batters on Day 2 of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad, bagging a whopping 6 wickets as the tourists were bundled out for 480 runs. En route his 6-for, Ashwin went on to break two of Anil Kumble's records. As the cricketing world bowed down to Ashwin's magic, even Kumble took to Twitter to hail the Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner, posting a 'class' tweet.

With his 6-wicket haul against Australia, Ashwin became the leading wicket-taker (113) for India in the history of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, going past Kumble's tally of 111 scalps in this contest. Ashwin also became the bowler with the most fifers in India, another record that was held by Kumble before.

Not just that, Ashwin's performance also put him level with Nathan Lyon in the list of players with the most wickets in the series overall.

"Well Bowled Ashwin, Class," tweeted Kumble, hailing the veteran spinner.

Well Bowled @ashwinravi99 Class ! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 10, 2023

Speaking of his performance after the second day's play, Ashwin said: "No one spell is better than the other. And I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in Delhi, the numbers probably don't give you a five or six but the ball is coming out beautifully."

"...and whatever changes I have put in -- loading (getting into delivery stride), cocking my wrists (wrist position), all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative," he said.

The Ahmedabad wicket hasn't been the easiest to ball on for Ashwin, with spinners not getting much purchase on the first two days. Ashwin revealed that he used the 'scrambled seam' to get the better of the batters.

"It wasn't a pitch where a lot was going for me so I had to use the scrambled seam, the drift and whatever was

