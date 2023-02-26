Short-leg is one of the toughest and most risky positions to field at in cricket. Being stationed at the position, a player has merely a fraction of a second to react. With the help of skill and a bit of luck at times, the players over the years have pulled off some excellent catches at the position. Of latest, Peter Hanscomb grabbed a stunning catch of Shreyas Iyer in the second Test in New Delhi. During India's first innings in the game, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled into the body of Iyer, who flicked the ball towards the leg side from the middle of his bat, but Handscomb's sensational reflexes saw the fielder taking a blinder,

"Oh, it's a fluke. It's an absolute fluke. Bat-pad catches. I mean unless they lob to you, they basically go in or they don't," said Handscomb while talking about the catch in a video shared by Cricket Australia.

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the four-match series. Chasing a target of 115 in the fourth innings, India comfortably reached home, thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 31. In the match, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to score 25,000 international runs.

Australia had scored 263 runs in their first innings before they bowled out the hosts for 262. In the second half of the game, Ravindra Jadeja registered a seven-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as the Rohit Sharma-led side bundled out the guests for 113 runs.

A paltry target of 115 failed to trouble India as the hosts achieved it with six wickets in hand.

The third match of the series is set to take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on March 1.

