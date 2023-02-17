After registering a marvelous win in the first Test, Team India is all set to face Australia in the second Test of the four-match series in Delhi from Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led side completely dominated the visitors as they claimed a win by an innings and 132 runs. As both the teams are now gearing up for the second match, which will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, former India batter Ajay Jadeja has warned the Pat Cummins-led side that at the same venue, the legendary Anil Kumble took a 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1999.

"Delhi can be expected to have very low bounce, in case they put in some grass then the wicket becomes decent for batting also. Anil Kumble had taken his 10 wickets here at Delhi against Pakistan. Spinners will surely get help here. Pitch is like flour, the preparation gives it shape," Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja turned out to be the stars for the hosts in the first Test. As batter Shreyas Iyer, who was benched from the first game due to an injury, has now got a fitness clearance, Team India might consider him for the second Test. However, Ajay Jadeja feels that the Rohit Sharma-led side should go with the same team and should not tinker their Playing XI.

"Cut, copy, paste - India should go with the same line-up," Jadeja said.

The match will be Indian cricket's understated warrior Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil. While Pujara would like to savour the momentous personal milestone with a 20th Test ton, one can't but paper over the concerns around India's top-order.

Save skipper Rohit Sharma, who was regal in attack and classical in defence during his hundred on a slow turner in Nagpur, the others failed to get going in the opener. Besides Rahul, the list of strugglers includes the peerless Virat Kohli and, to an extent, Pujara.

Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to up the ante while facing the spinners. Round two of Kohli versus Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy could be equally enticing.

With PTI Inputs

