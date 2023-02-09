The India vs Australia first Test of the four-match series is all set to kick off on February 9 in Nagpur. The match that takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has caught limelight even before its start due to the controversy regarding its pitch that is going to be offered for the game. As per a report in Fox Cricket, reporters on the ground claimed that only the center of the Nagpur wicket was watered and rolled, whereas the exact area which will be targeted by left-handed spinners was left dry. Such a step was reportedly taken at both ends of the wicket, with accusations of there being an attempt to make things difficult for left-handers, like David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head.

Several former Australian cricketers and experts have lashed out at India after the emergence of such reports. Amid the ongoing controversy regarding the pitch in Nagpur, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has taken a hilarious dig at the Australian media.

He shared a collage on Twitter, indicating that the Australian media has been treating the Nagpur pitch as if was an uneven surface of planet Mars.

See it here:

With the pitch being dry, spinners will understandably get plenty of help from the surface. The Indian team, hence is reportedly planning to play three spinners in the playing XI. However, the final decision, is yet to be made.

It is worth noting that the Rohit Sharma-led side has the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel at their disposal.

On the other hand, Australia -- who have toured with an 18-member squad -- have spin options in Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Swepson. Meanwhile, the likes of Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are also available to bowl part-time spin for the guests.

