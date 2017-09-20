Watch: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Picks Up Gun Ahead Of 2nd ODI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to finishing matches with his power-packed batting, or his ability of whipping the bails off in a flash. With his well-known helicopter shot and under-arm flick behind the stumps, the Ranchi star has stunned many batsmen and changed the course of the match. Ahead of the second ODI on Thursday, when Team India were forced to skip practice sessions due to persistent rain in Kolkata, Dhoni impressed fans with his shooting abilities.

The former India skipper visited the Kolkata Police Shooting Range to test his shooting skills.

In a video posted by Kolkata Police on their Facebook page, Dhoni is seen aiming with a pistol and firing a couple of rounds.

"Our inbox is getting flooded with requests of posting a video clip of MS Dhoni sharpening his shooting skills this afternoon at our range at Police Training School. Here goes," the Kolkata Police's Facebook page post read.

"The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practise his shooting skills at our state-of-the-art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking !," another post read.

The Indian cricket board on Wednesday nominated Dhoni for the country's third highest civilian award -- the Padma Bhushan -- for his contribution to the game.

Dhoni's credentials include being the only Indian captain with two World titles - ICC World Cup 2011 and 2007 World T20.

The 36-year-old has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also affected 163 stumpings.