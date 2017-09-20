 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Nominates MS Dhoni For Padma Bhushan Award

Updated: 20 September 2017 14:44 IST

The BCCI has not sent any other nominations for the Padma awards this year.

BCCI Nominates MS Dhoni For Padma Bhushan Award
MS Dhoni nominated for Padma Bhushan award by the BCCI © Reuters

The Indian cricket board has nominated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the country's third highest civilian award -- the Padma Bhushan -- for his contribution to the game. A senior BCCI official confirmed that the Board has only sent one name for the Padma awards this year and it was a unanimous decision to nominate India's most successful captain. "Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated by the BCCI for the Padma Bhushan award. It was a unanimous decision by the members. He has been one of the greatest names in contemporary cricket and the most appropriate choice of the Indian cricket board," BCCI acting president CK Khanna told PTI.

Dhoni's credentials are impeccable and as the only Indian captain with two World titles (2011 50-over World Cup and 2007 World T20), the BCCI did not have to ponder over likely names. " He is one of our greatest ODI cricketer with nearly 10,000 runs. Not many players have played 90 Test matches.

There is no one better than him, who could have been nominated," Khanna added.

The BCCI has not sent any other nominations for the Padma awards this year.

The 36-year-old has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also effected 163 stumpings.

Dhoni is already a recipient of the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri award.

If Dhoni is conferred with Padma Bhushan, he will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour.

Some of the notable international cricketers, who have been the recipients of Padma Bhushan award are Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Chandu Borde, Prof DB Deodhar, Col CK Nayudu, and Lala Amarnath.

The lesser known names include Raja Bhalindra Singh of Patiala, who played 13 first-class matches, and Vijaya Anand -- the Maharaja of Vizianagram, who was India's captain during their 1936 tour to England.

 

 

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Padma Bhushan is India's third highest civilian award
  • BCCI has nominated only one name for Padma awards
  • Dhoni has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Tests
Related Articles
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: What Prompted Adam Zampa's Wild Celebration After MS Dhoni's Wicket
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: What Prompted Adam Zampa's Wild Celebration After MS Dhoni's Wicket
India vs Australia: Jason Behrendorff, Moises Henriques Help Visitors Earn Eight-Wicket Win, Level Series 1-1
India vs Australia: Jason Behrendorff, Moises Henriques Help Visitors Earn Eight-Wicket Win, Level Series 1-1
Here's Something You Haven't Seen About MS Dhoni In 80 T20Is
Here's Something You Haven't Seen About MS Dhoni In 80 T20Is
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.