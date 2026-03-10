Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his childhood friend, Vanshika, on March 14 at a resort in Mussoorie, with a grand wedding reception to follow on March 17 in Lucknow. Media reports suggest that Kuldeep postponed the wedding, originally scheduled for November 2025, to focus on helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2026. The couple, who both hail from Kanpur and grew up just 3 km apart, got engaged last year at a hotel in Lucknow. Vanshika currently works as an LIC employee.

Despite the team's success, Kuldeep featured just once during the T20 World Cup, returning tidy figures of 1/14 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. Meanwhile, the spinner's father, Ram Singh Yadav, visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week to personally extend a wedding invitation.

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair, attended by top BCCI officials along with several current and former cricketers. Kuldeep's long-time coach, Kapil Dev Pandey, confirmed that the festivities will kick off on March 13 with the haldi and mehendi ceremonies at a resort in Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep expressed delight at Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 final win over New Zealand and hailed it as an "important victory". He also expressed happiness for Indian opener Sanju Samson's recent success.

"It was an important victory. The tournament for us went very well, and we were preparing for this for a very long time. This is what you play cricket for. Every time you participate in an ICC tournament, you want to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and also thank the fans for supporting us. I am very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed very well. I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him get the rewards of his hard work over the years."