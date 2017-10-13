 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Twitterati Upset With BCCI As Match Is Called Off

Updated: 13 October 2017 23:57 IST

The moment the match was cancelled, social media was flooded with reactions criticising BCCI for not having a proper drainage system at the stadium followed by poor infrastructure.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Twitterati Upset With BCCI As Match Is Called Off
The match was called off due to a wet outfield © AFP

The final Twenty20 International match between India and Australia was called off without a ball being bowled on Friday due to a wet outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. As a result of the abandonment, the three-match T20 series ended tied 1-1. The two captains Virat Kohli and David Warner, umpires and match officials decided that no play could be possible because of a soft outfield. According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.

After the match was delayed, the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was inspected three times but despite all efforts from the groudstaff play was not possible.

The moment the match was cancelled, social media was flooded with reactions criticising BCCI for not having a proper drainage system at the stadium followed by poor infrastructure. While one tweet read, "HCA has poor Infrastructure. Administrators with no sports sense are ruining the beautiful game of cricket. Shame on @BCCI ! #INDvAUS," there were others who were critical of the scheduling of the matches during the monsoon season.

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rains for more than a week now and the Met office had predicted rain for today as well.

With no reserve day in place, India and Australia will share the trophy. India won the first T20I by 9 wickets which was also a rain-curtailed match in Ranchi. Visitors came back strongly in the second T20I and won the match convincingly by 8 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli David Andrew Warner Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The match was called off without a single ball being bowled
  • India won the first T20I by 9 wickets in Ranchi
  • Australia came back strongly to win the second T20I
Related Articles
How Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Played A Role In Pakistan's Champions Trophy Final Win
How Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Played A Role In Pakistan's Champions Trophy Final Win
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shows How Fast He Is Between The Wickets
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shows How Fast He Is Between The Wickets
India vs Australia: Final T20I Match Called Off Due To A Wet Outfield
India vs Australia: Final T20I Match Called Off Due To A Wet Outfield
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.