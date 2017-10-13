India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Twitterati Upset With BCCI As Match Is Called Off

The final Twenty20 International match between India and Australia was called off without a ball being bowled on Friday due to a wet outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. As a result of the abandonment, the three-match T20 series ended tied 1-1. The two captains Virat Kohli and David Warner, umpires and match officials decided that no play could be possible because of a soft outfield. According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.

After the match was delayed, the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was inspected three times but despite all efforts from the groudstaff play was not possible.

The moment the match was cancelled, social media was flooded with reactions criticising BCCI for not having a proper drainage system at the stadium followed by poor infrastructure. While one tweet read, "HCA has poor Infrastructure. Administrators with no sports sense are ruining the beautiful game of cricket. Shame on @BCCI ! #INDvAUS," there were others who were critical of the scheduling of the matches during the monsoon season.

#HCA has poor Infrastructure. Administrators with no sports sense are ruining the beautiful game of cricket. Shame on @BCCI ! #INDvAUS — Mazahir Rizvi (@TheQambar) October 13, 2017

Bad scheduling. Whn monsoons stay in South till 15th Oct how could they schedule match in Hyd? Could have played it in North India #INDvAUS — Uttarabhadra (@SaysItSo) October 13, 2017

Such a poor drainage system forcing series decider to call of evn being no rain since afternoon@BCCI #INDvAUS — Deepak goduhan (@goduhandk) October 13, 2017

@BCCI out of 49 venues in India, selectively all rainy destinations were chosen for t20 #INDvAUS — Vikrant Yadav (@vikrant235029) October 13, 2017

No rain for 24 hr still the ground was wet. This is sheer ignorance of ground person, @BCCI should definitely look into this mtr.#INDvAUS — Pankaj (@PankyMe) October 13, 2017

Eden Gardens covered. May be BCCI can buy some covers like this for the stadium in Hyderabad. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/nTP2yW4kOo — Prabhu(@Cricprabhu) October 13, 2017

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rains for more than a week now and the Met office had predicted rain for today as well.

With no reserve day in place, India and Australia will share the trophy. India won the first T20I by 9 wickets which was also a rain-curtailed match in Ranchi. Visitors came back strongly in the second T20I and won the match convincingly by 8 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

(With PTI Inputs)