India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: 3 'Fans' Work Overtime To Save Hyderabad Decider

Rain may play spoilsport in the third and final T20 international between India and Australia with weather forecast indicating possibility of light to moderate rain. The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear.

Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.

Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket.

However, the outfield was affected a bit and some fans were being used to dry the affected area.

A week of heavy rain in Hyderabad has left the outfield a little, umm, spongy. Not sure this is going to dry anything in a hurry #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ek9syWVZDy — Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) October 12, 2017

The T20I series is locked 1-1 after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second match at Guwahati on October 10.

(With inputs from PTI)