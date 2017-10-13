 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Final T20I Match Called Off Due To A Wet Outfield

Updated: 13 October 2017 20:55 IST

After the match was delayed, the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was inspected three times but despite all efforts from the groudstaff play was not possible.

Virat Kohli, David Warner talk to match referee Richie Richardson before match was called-off. © AFP

The final Twenty20 International match between India and Australia was called off without a ball being bowled on Friday due to a wet outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. As a result of the abandonment, the three-match T20 series ended tied 1-1. The two captains Virat Kohli and David Warner, umpires and match officials decided that no play could be possible because of a soft outfield. According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rains for more than a week now and the Met office had predicted rain for today as well. India and Australia have won one match each in the three-match series. This was supposed to be the final match of Australia's limited overs tour of India.

Highlights
  • The three-match T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw
  • The match was supposed to be played at Hyderabad
  • Hyderabad had been receiving heavy rains for more than a week now
